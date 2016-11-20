Thanksgiving soup and puff pastry recipes

Judges swirl, sniff and taste Idaho wine at the Idaho Wine Competition on Tuesday. Eight national wine experts tried 169 different wines at the event, which took place at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Downtown Boise and was conducted by the Idaho Wine Commission and Great Northwest Wine.
Masala Bistro recently opened at 8053 W. Emerald St. near the Town Square mall in Boise, offering cuisine from the northern regions of India. Diners will find lunch and dinner buffets as well as finding something to eat from a large menu.