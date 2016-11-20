Thanksgiving soup and puff pastry recipes

Chef Valerie Gow prepares her Marsala Wine Squash Soup and Sweet Potato Puff Pastry.
Steve Bloom / The News Tribune

Wine

Idaho wines go for gold in 2016

Judges swirl, sniff and taste Idaho wine at the Idaho Wine Competition on Tuesday. Eight national wine experts tried 169 different wines at the event, which took place at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Downtown Boise and was conducted by the Idaho Wine Commission and Great Northwest Wine.

Entertainment Videos