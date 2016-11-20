How to make classic Green Bean Casserole

For more than 60 years, the Green Bean Casserole has been a part of many holiday dinners. We show you how to get the party started by making this classic recipe.
The Kansas City Star

Wine

Idaho wines go for gold in 2016

Judges swirl, sniff and taste Idaho wine at the Idaho Wine Competition on Tuesday. Eight national wine experts tried 169 different wines at the event, which took place at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Downtown Boise and was conducted by the Idaho Wine Commission and Great Northwest Wine.

Entertainment Videos