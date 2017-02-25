Read Me Treasure Valley, Treefort, garden planning events highlight March

The annual Read Me Treasure Valley is in full swing, and it continues next month with events related to this year’s chosen book, “The River Why” by David James Duncan. Check out the plethora of free events below. Also in March: the highly anticipated Treefort Music Fest, with all its fun “subforts.” It’s also time to think about gardening. Hit the Boise Flower and Garden Show or one of the city’s many tree classes at Boise Public Library.
Read Me Treasure Valley
This year’s book is David James Duncan’s “The River Why.” For the full list of events, go to readmetv.com. All events are free.
▪ Wednesday, March 1: Fly Tying, 6:30 p.m., Ada Community Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise. Learn basic fly tying techniques. Part of the Adult Night Out series. Register: 277-6700.
▪ Wednesday, March 1: Wild Idaho — Fishing Spots, 7 p.m., Meridian Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Fishing and hunting feature writer Tom Claycomb will provide the inside scoop on some of the best local fishing spots in and around the Treasure Valley. Free.
▪ Thursday, March 2: The Wilderness: Why? 7 p.m., Idaho Outdoor Association, 3401 Brazil St., Boise. Author and Idaho Statesman reporter Rocky Barker examines the place of wildness and spirituality in literature, in the human experience and in his own life.
▪ Saturday, March 4: Mastering the Art of Fly Fishing: A Life-Time Learning Experience, 11 a.m., Ada Community Library, 5868 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise. Gary Green, a member of Boise Valley Fly Fishers and Trout Unlimited, will share his perspectives on fly tying through a discussion and demonstration.
▪ Saturday, March 4: Ideas of March Celebration, 1 to 4 p.m., The Cabin, 801 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Features a discussion on the value of reading in community. A pamphlet of 2017 reading lists from Treasure Valley book clubs will be available.
▪ Thursday, March 9: Fly Fishing, Friendship & Fun, 7 p.m., Ada Community Library, 10489 W. Lake Hazel Road Boise. Hear from Patti Bantam and Judy Tallada of the Women Fly Fishers of Idaho how they got into the sport and how the club works to increase knowledge, experience and pleasure among others in the sport of fly fishing.
▪ Thursday, March 16: Why Wilderness Matters, 6:30 p.m., Ada Community Library, 10664 W. Victory Road, Boise. Brad Brooks, Idaho deputy regional director of the Wilderness Society, extols the virtues of wilderness and how vital it is to protect our wildlands.
▪ Tuesday, March 21: STEM After School — Fish, 3:30 p.m., Ada Community Library, 5868 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Boise. Hands-on activities focusing on defining characteristics of fish, habitat needs, and the art of fish printing (Gyotaku). See preserved samples of local fish, a fish skeleton, rubber fish for fish printing, coloring activities and songs. Presented by Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge.
▪ Thursday, March 23: A Century of Conservation, 7 p.m., Caldwell Public Library, 1010 Dearborn St. Robert Sobba, former chief of police of Caldwell and author of “A Century of Conservation: Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge 1909-2009” will present an overview of initiatives that had great impact on our area.
▪ Saturday, March 25: The Whys of the Boise River’s Fish, 1 p.m., Ada Community Library, 10706 W. State St., Star. Joe Kozfkay, naturalist with Idaho Fish and Game, presents a family program on river ecology in our area. Participants are then invited to meet him at the River Walk to view what was covered.
Festivals/Fairs
Treefort Music Fest: Wednesday-Sunday, March 22-26, various venues, Downtown Boise. Highlights include Touche Amore, Dead Meadow, The Coathangers, Kishi Bashi, Thunderpussy, AJJ, Alvvays and Kate Tempest. $165 five-day wristbands. Starting March 1: $185 five-day wristband; $299 zipline pass; $99 for an under-21 wristband. Day passes: $65 to $95; main stage-only passes: $35 and $45. Go to treefortmusicfest.com for details and information on other “forts”: Alefort, Comedyfort, Filmfort, Foodfort, Hackfort, Kidfort, Skatefort, Storyfort, Yogafort.
Films
Family of Woman Film Festival:
▪ Continues Wednesday-Sunday, March 1-5, Ketchum and Sun Valley areas (starts Feb. 27). International filmmakers, film subjects and speakers to raise awareness of the difficulties women and girls face throughout the world to gain access to basic health care, education and human rights. For the complete schedule: familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
▪ Free screening, 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. “No le Digas a Nadie” (“Don’t Tell Anyone”), with a discussion to follow with filmmaker Mikaela Shwer and the subject of the documentary, Angy Rivera.
“Mujeres y Film: A Celebration of Latina and Latin American Women Filmmakers”: 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, March 6-9, Student Union Building, Boise State University. Films that are in Spanish have English subtitles. Free.
▪ Monday, March 6: “Idaho’s Forgotten War” (USA) by Sonya Rosario, Hatch D Ballroom. The evening includes an introduction to the documentary by the filmmaker. The film profiles the courage and faith of 67 Idaho Kootenai people and the extraordinary Kootenai woman, Amy Trice, who waged a bloodless war on the United States government in 1974 to save her people.
▪ Tuesday, March 7: “Paraíso” (Mexico) by Mariana Chenillo, Hatch D Ballroom. After moving to a new city, Carmen pressures her husband, Alfredo, into starting a diet with her. Their relationship begins to suffer when only one of them is able to shed pounds.
▪ Wednesday, March 8: “La Yuma” (Nicaragua) by Florence Jaugey, The Forum. La Yuma, a strong-willed and rebellious girl from the poor neighborhoods of Managua, dreams of being a boxer. Her determination to reach her goal helps her to confront obstacles such as instability at home and an uncertain future.
▪ Thursday, March 9: “Guido Models” (Argentina) by Delia Cáceres and Sonia León, The Forum. Guido Fuentes, a middle-aged Bolivian immigrant, runs a modeling agency and academy in Villa 31, the biggest slum in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Fuentes pursues his dream of owning a successful business and claiming a space within the modeling world of Argentina.
Sun Valley Film Festival: Wednesday-Sunday, March 15-19, Sun Valley. More than 60 films and TV premieres, talks with top industry insiders, parties and panels, a Screenwriters Lab, and the SVFF/Tito’s Handmade Vodka Awards Bash.Film line-up and tickets at sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Home and Garden
Trees classes: 6 to 8:30 p.m., Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Free, but register at parks.cityofboise.org or call 608-7700.
▪ Wednesday, March 1, and Thursday, March 9: Fruit tree pruning with Matt Perkins, Boise city arborist.
▪ Tuesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 16: Tree pruning with Dennis Matlock, a Boise City arborist.
▪ Wednesday, March 22: Tree selection and planting with Ryan Rodgers, a Boise city arborist and manager of the Laura Moore Cunningham Arboretum.
▪ Wednesday, March 29: Tree problems with Debbie Cook, a Boise city arborist.
Boise Spring Home Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, March 16-17; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. boisespringhomeshow.com.
Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 24-25; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Shop for the latest in landscape design, garden art and decor, yard furniture, plants, decks, greenhouse, more. Also, display gardens, seminars, orchid and bonsai displays, wine nights, a silent auction. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for under 12. gardenshowboise.com.
Performing Arts
Boise Philharmonic: Eric Garcia, violinist David Kim and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Preconcert talks at 7 p.m. 344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Friday, March 10: 8 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $22.50-$45.
▪ Saturday, March 11: 8 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $24.50-$70.50.
▪ Backstage with the Artist, noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 10, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Free.
Idaho Dance Theatre’s “Interface”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 10-11; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $40 preferred, $25 general, $20 seniors, active military, BSU staff, $15 students, $10 children 10 and younger. idahodancetheatre.org.
Ballet Idaho’s NewDance, Up Close: 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, March 16-17; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18; 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Esther Performing Arts Academy Annex, 501 S. 8th St., Boise. Dancers are given the chance to choreograph works for their fellow dancers. $20 and $25. 343-0556, balletidaho.org.
Specialty Shows
Idaho Sportsman Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, March 2-3; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Gear and guides, RVs, boats, ATVs, seminars, children’s activities, more. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. idahosportsmanshow.com.
Boise Roadster Show: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, March 10; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $3-$12. 938-8986, firebirdonline.com.
Idaho Cat Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Competition and exhibit hall hosted by Idaho Cat Fanciers. $6 general, $4 seniors and children, free for ages younger than 5. 888-9934.
Vintage Motorcycle and Bicycle Rally and Show: Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19, Caldwell. 377-4981, idahovintagemotorcycleclub.org.
▪ Saturday, March 18: Informal gathering at 1 p.m. at Mallard Park at 10th Avenue and Orchard Street. Group ride starts at 3 p.m. from the park to the Snake River and return. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Mr. V’s Family Restaurant, 407 N. 10th Ave.
▪ Sunday, March 19: Show and Swap from noon to 4 p.m. at the O’Connor Field House, 2207 Blaine St. $5 admission, free for children younger than 12 with paid adult.
Great Idaho Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Sponsored by Lewis-Clark Trader. $8 admission, free for children 9 and younger.
Spectator Sports
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $18-$35. 331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Friday-Saturday, March 10-11: vs. Cincinnati Cyclones
▪ Wednesday, March 15, and Friday-Saturday, March 17-18: vs. Rapid City Rush
▪ Wednesday, March 29, and Friday, March 31: vs. Colorado Eagles
Theater
“Murder Me Always”: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, March 1-4; 3 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $24-$49.95 dinner and show, $15-$25 show only. Brown Paper Tickets.
Company of Fools’ “Constellations”: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, March 1-2, and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 3-4, The Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. $35 general, $30 seniors and Sun Valley Center for the Arts members, $15 students. Group rates available. (208) 578-9122, sunvalleycenter.org.
Alley Repertory Theatre’s “Buyer & Cellar”: 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, March 2-4 and 9-11; and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Actor Jodi Eichelberger stars in Jonathan Tolins’ fanciful tale about an ex-Disneyland cast member who works in secret shops in Barbra Streisand’s basement. $20 general, $15 students, at alleyrep.org.
Boise Little Theater’s “A Streetcar Named Desire”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, March 3-4, 10-11; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 2 and 9; 2 p.m. March 5 and 11, 100 E. Fort St. $14 general, $11 students and seniors. 342-5104, blt.ticketleap.com.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “Sylvia”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, March 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 9 and 16; 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, March 12, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
“Dirty Dancing — The Classic Story on Stage”: 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $50-$75. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 23-25; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, John Brandt Performing Arts Theater, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students. 468-2385, mtionline.org.
Other
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance: 12:15 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, March 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. The Boise State University Department of Accountancy will be offering free income tax preparation through the IRS VITA program to qualified individuals making up to $62,000. Arrive no later than 3 p.m. 972-8200.
March 1
City RockFest: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, John Brandt Performing Arts Theater, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $15-Featuring Disciple, Seventh Day Slumber, Project 86, Random Hero and Scarlet White. $25. ICTickets, 442-3232
The Brothers Comatose: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $11. eventbrite.com.
Wild Idaho: Best Local Fishing Spots: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, Meridian Library District, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Fishing and hunting feature writer Tom Claycomb gives the inside scoop on some of the best local fishing spots in and around the Treasure Valley. Free. 888-4451.
March 2
Idaho State Elks Association’s Legislative Day: Thursday, March 2, first floor Rotunda, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. idahoelks.org.
The Fettuccine Forum “Granted: City Support For Arts & Culture”: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Amy Fackler, City of Boise’s Arts & History’s cultural programs manager, discusses the two-decade evolution of Boise’s grant program. Free. 608-7041.
Ballet Idaho’s Spring Fashion Show: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Appetizers, fashions, auction and exclusive Peter Pan-inspired dance performances on the runway. $40-$100. balletidaho.org.
March 3
Surel’s Place Poetry Series: Carol V Davis: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, Surel’s Place, 212 E. 33rd St., Garden City. Carol Davis, a Surel’s Place Artist-in-Residence one year ago, will return to read from her new book “Because I Cannot Leave this Body.” Free. spps.eventbrite.com.
Hokum Hoedown: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 3, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. Old-time square dance with the Hokum Hi-Flyers. $7 at the door.
The Led Zeppelin Experience: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $28 general, $34 preferred. eventbrite.com. $33 and $39 at the door.
Young Dubliners: 8 p.m. Friday, March 3, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: The Giant Leprechauns, Thistledown. $15. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
Chase Bryant: 9 p.m. Friday, March 3, Cowgirls, 353 Avenue E., Kuna. Portion of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. $5 at cowgirlskuna.com, $10 at the door.
Hell’s Belles: 9 p.m. Friday, March 3, Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. $18 advance, $20 day of show. (208) 726-5297, whiskeyjacques.com.
March 4
Boise Fight For Air Climb: Registration and check-in at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, U.S. Bank Plaza, 101 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Raise funds and climb 32, 64, 96 or 128 flights to support the mission of the American Lung Association in Idaho. Day-of registration is $45, plus a minimum of $100 in fundraising. climbboise.org.
Sports Cards and Collectibles Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Sports cards, Funko, entertainment cards, memorabilia, and collectibles. Free.
Meridian Firefighter’s Pipes and Drums Chili Cook Off: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Meridian Speedway, 335 S. Main St. Try chili from 18 different teams. $5 per person. cityofmeridian.org/fire.
Sing Along with Don Ritchey: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Don Ritchey is bringing his guitar and singing family favorites. Free. 972-8200.
Refuge Star Party: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. College of Idaho’s StarLab, storytelling, crafts and stargazing with the Boise Astronomical Society. Rain or shine. Free. 467-9278.
To Die For Chocolate Festival: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Meridian Senior Center at Kleiner Park, 1920 N. Records Ave. Chocolate tasting, no-host beer and wine, music, more. Portion of the proceeds to benefit the Eagle/Garden City RotaryClub.$15, includes five tastings. todieforchocolatefestival.com.
Rachel Barton Pine: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. Internationally acclaimed violinist, backed by Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra. $20-$30 general, $10-$20 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Victims of Entertainment’s “Daddy-o’s Demise” Murder Mystery Dinner: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave., Glenns Ferry. $65, includes three-course dinner and glass of wine. crossingswinery.com.
Black Tiger Sex Machine: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Dabin, Kai Wachi, A.Y.O. $18. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
March 5
The Cadillac Three: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Quaker City Night Hawks. $17.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
Jake Shimabukuro: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $25 and $30. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
March 6
I Prevail: 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Special guests: Wager War, Assuming We Survive, Villain of a Story, AsFireFalls. $16. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $18 day of show.
March 7
The Statesboro Revue: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $12 at the door.
Adelitas Way: 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Letters From the Fire, The Black Moods, Manafest, Breakdown Boulevard. $14. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $16 day of show.
March 8
Spring Author Series: Patsy Butler: Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Author of a work of historical fiction entitled “The Promise.” Free. 972-8300
Rumi Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Poetry, conversation, Persian desserts and tea to celebrate the life and work of Mevlana Jelaluddin Rumi, the 13th century Persian poet and mystic philosopher. Attendees are welcome to bring a Rumi poem to share. Free. 972-8200.
Datsik: 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Crizzly, Virtual Riot. $20. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $22 day of show.
March 9
Readings and Conversations with Aimee and Karen Bender: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Aimee Bender is the author of five books: “The Girl in the Flammable Skirt,” “An Invisible Sign of My Own,” “Willful Creatures,” “The Particular Sadness of Lemon Cake” and “The Color Master.” Karen Bender is the author of the story collection “Refund” and a finalist for the National Book Award in Fiction. $25-$35. 331-8000, thecabinidaho.org.
Portugal. The Man: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: HDBeenDope. $25. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
March 10
Sean Rogers: 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Local pianist performs ragtime, jazz and Broadway. $26-$31. ICTickets, 442-3232.
Chiara String Quartet: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors and students, advance and at the door. boisechambermusicseries.org.
Julian Sands in “A Celebration of Harold Pinter”: 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free tickets available at the Morrison Center Box Office (required for admission).
Minus the Bear: 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Beach Slang, Sand. $18.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $20 day of show.
March 11
Boise Rock School End of Winter Session Gig: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. $5 suggested donation. 572-5055, boiserockschool.com.
Killarney Irish Dancers: Noon Saturday, March 11, Idaho State Capitol, 1st floor, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Free.
College Prep 101 Workshop: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Lori Warren, workshop presenter, will help families understand the steps needed throughout the college admissions and financial aid process. Free. 972-8200.
Jeff Dunham: 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $35.50 and $47.50. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
Kantari Afaria: Cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. Authentic Basque dinner prepared by chef Jesus Alcelay, performance by Boise’s Biotzetik Basque Choir, silent and live auctions, no host beer and wine. Benefit for the Biotzetik Basque Choir. $40. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Email BasqueChoir@gmail.com.
Ride for Joy Gala: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle. Dinner, program, silent and live auctions. Fundraiser for Ride for Joy Therapeutic Riding Program benefiting equine assisted activities. $65 per person or $120 per couple. 365-0671, rideforjoy.maxgiving.com.
3hattrio/Chicken Dinner Road: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. $15 general, $7 ages 18 and younger. 284-4700.
Strangelove: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11, Revolution Center, 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: The Smites. $15 general ($20 door), $25 VIP. Ticketfly, (877) 435-9849.
March 12
CenturyLink Free Skate: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Idaho Steelheads players, coaches, and Blue will sign autographs and take photos, as well as take a few spins around the rink with their fans. Bringing skates is encouraged, but a limited number of pairs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bring a canned food donation and receive two tickets to the Steelheads’ March 15th home game against the Rapid City Rush.
March 13
Boise Contemporary Theater’s 5X5 Reading Series: “Incognito” by Nick Payne. 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, 854 Fulton St. $12 general, $8 students. 331-9224, ext. 205; bctheater.org.
Lake Street Dive: 8 p.m. Monday, March 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Joey Dosik. $20. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $23 day of show.
March 15
Spring Author Series: Ray Ellis: Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Boise Library Ustick branch, 7557 W. Ustick Road. Author of mystery, science fiction, and paranormal novels. Free. 972-8300.
Terra Nativa Vineyards Wine Tasting: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Whole Foods Market, 401 S. Broadway St., Boise. Free. 287-4600
Author appearance: 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1315 N. Milwaukee St., Boise. Brandon Mull will sign copies of “Dragonwatch: A Fablehaven Adventure,” sequel series to the New York Times best-selling “Fablehaven.” Free.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Presented by Shakespearience. Free. 972-8200.
March 16
Idea of Nature Lecture Series: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Simplot Ballroom, Student Union Building, Boise State University. “A Tapestry of Nature: Emerging Themes of Disturbance and Recovery from Multiple Disciplines” presented by Nalini Nadkarni, professor of biology, University of Utah. Free reception to follow at 7 p.m. with appetizers. Free. scholarworks.boisestate.edu/ideaofnature. RSVP to ideaofnature@boisestate.edu for the reception.
Rock and Worship Roadshow: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Featuring Rend Collective, Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Jordan Feliz, Family Force 5, more. $10 at the door.
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624, or at the door.
March 17
Literature for Lunch: 12:10 to 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Discussion of Tom Stoppard’s “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead.” Free. 972-8255.
Simply Cats’ Catsino: 5:45 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17, Jordan Ballroom, Student Union Building, Boise State University. Dinner, hosted beer and wine, live and silent auctions, raffle, casino-style games, more. $65 per person. Registration deadline is March 10. 343-7177, simplycats.org.
March 18
St. Patrick’s Day Run/Walk: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Options are 5-mile, 5k- and kids 1-mile. Fundraiser for the YMCA Team Idaho cross country and track programs. Cost is $25 with and $20 without a shirt for the 5k/5-mile, and $20 for the kids 1-mile. Early registration deadline is Feb. 27. Prices will go up after Feb. 27 and again on March 13. Volunteers also needed. 344-5502, Ext. 270, or jack.ward@ymcatvidaho.org.
Swing Workshops and Dance: Intermediate workshops from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., intermediate lesson at 7:30 p.m., social dancing and snacks from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Boise Square and Round Dance Center, 6534 W. Diamond St. With professional dance instructors Davis Hassis and Joy Davina of Portland. $10 per workshop or $40 for all with evening dance included; $8 for dance only, free for ages 16-25 and active military. idahoswingdance.org.
Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Lloyd Square, 1350 Front St., Nampa. Food, music and green beer. All proceeds support the continued development of Nampa’s Amity Dog Park, as well as fund a second dog park in Nampa. Free. 468-5858.
Kif Brown Foundation Wine Auction and Gala: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City. Local nonprofit, which is dedicated to providing people personalized guidance following a cancer diagnosis, will auction off 150 Pacific Northwest wines from its namesake’s collection. Also, appetizers, no-host bar, music by Ben Burdick Trio with Amy Rose. $60. bit.ly/kbfwine2017.
Gentri — The Gentlemen Trio: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center, 1002 Sam Nixon Ave., Pocatello. $22 and $26. (208) 282-3595, isu.edu/stephens.
Johnny Rawls: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. Backed by Smooth Avenue. $15. eventbrite.com.
Tomorrow’s Jazz Tonight: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Featuring the Centennial High School Jazz Ensemble with special guest Kevin Kirk. Benefit for Centennial High School Band. $25 general, $30 preferred. eventbrite.com. $30 and $35 at the door.
Josh Abbott Band: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $15 day of show.
March 19
Panic! At The Disco: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $27.50-$47.50. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
Yonder Mountain String Band: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: The Lil’ Smokies. $25. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $27 day of show.
March 20
Journey: 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Opening: Asia. $29.50-$95. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
March 22
Game Night: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Casual board games for teens and adults. Free. 972-8200.
March 23
Author Visit: Kazu Kibuishi: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Boise Public Library, 715 S. Capitol Blvd. Author and illustrator of the Amulet graphic novel series. Free. 972-8200.
Phillip Phillips: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw, Worley. $50 and $60. ticketswest.com.
March 24
Eric Church: 8 p.m. Friday, March 24, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $24-$89. Ticketmaster, 426-1766.
March 25
Volunteer opportunities at Mining and Geology Museum: Orientation and museum tour, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Shirley, 283-3186; idahomuseum.org; Facebook.
Gem State Chapter, National Wild Turkey Federation’s Hunting Heritage Banquet: Cocktails and auction preview at 4:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $20 and up. 870-8917, events.nwtf.org/120020-2017/tickets.
March 26
“SPAY”ghetti No Balls Fundraiser: 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, March 26, The Riverside Ballroom, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Spaghetti buffet, dessert dash, live and silent auction, music. KTVB’s Larry Gebert will be the emcee and auctioneer. Benefits individuals and families that cannot afford to spay and neuter their dogs and cats. $35 each or $260 for a table of 8, before March 12. After March 12, $50 and $360. snipidaho.org.
Social Distortion: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Sold out.
March 27
LoCash: 8 p.m. Monday, March 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $25 day of show.
March 28
Adult Coloring Night: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Boise Library Hillcrest branch, 5246 W. Overland Road. Coloring sheets, markers, colored pencils and crayons will be provided. Adults only. Free. 972-8340.
Greensky Bluegrass: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
March 29
Scott Biram: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Jesse Dayton, Alien Knife Fight. $10. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624. $12 at the door.
March 30
“Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science”: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Songs, comedy, puppets and food demonstrations. $35-$100. Ticketmaster, 426-1110.
March 31
The Young Irelanders: 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho campus, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $20-$30 general, $10-$20 students. 459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Louie Anderson: 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $27.50 and $34.50. TicketWeb, (866) 468-7624.
Tribute to Waylon an Willie w/Mighty Red Melons: 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Opening: Twangtown. $20 and $28. 866-3533, americanamusicseries.net.
