Scentsy lights up for the holidays; public is welcome to stroll the grounds

In 2015, Scentsy strung 20 miles of lights on 275 trees at its Meridian campus. In 2016, the wickless candle and scent company upped the wattage, stringing 26.1 miles of lights on 365 trees.
The company held a big Christmas party for the community on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and spokeswoman Lonni Leavitt-Baker said that between 2,500 and 3,500 people attended the party. Guests enjoyed holiday tunes from three local choirs and hobnobbed with Santa Claus. They got to climb inside a life-size model of Scentsy’s “Make a Scene” warmer and get their pictures taken.
Scentsy originally ordered 500 cookies for the event. Organizers quickly thought that might be too few and increased the order to 1,000. Then 2,000. But by the end of the evening, said Leavitt-Baker, the crowd had gone through so many cookies, Scentsy’s chefs began baking more on-site in the company kitchen.
“It was crazy good. We loved it,” said Leavitt-Baker.
The party was such a success that the company already has plans to repeat it next year.
“It is such a beautiful campus, it’s giving back to the community. The owners of the company want it to be a beautiful show place. They want people to visit,” Leavitt-Baker said.
The company got the idea for the holiday celebration after seeing that hundreds of kids were coming to the campus to take their prom and homecoming photos. Inviting people in for the holidays was the next natural step.
Even though the big party is over, the campus will remain open through the holidays. People are welcome to stroll the grounds. You can also see the Christmas trees in the lobby during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). The public can also buy lunch in the cafeteria.
Scentsy is at 2701 E. Pine Ave. in Meridian (472-0800 for information).
See a 360-degree video of the Scentsy lights at the Idaho Statesman’s Facebook page.
