Idaho senator proposed a new wilderness area. Voters say no.

Idaho Sen. Jim Risch proposed legislation in 2016 to create the Scotchman Peaks wilderness area in North Idaho — an idea he said came from the community.
On Tuesday, voters in Bonner County said they don't want the wilderness designation — and Risch and other elected officials have said they'll follow the recommendation of the non-binding vote. The vote was 5,672 against and 4,831 in favor.
That likely derails the effort to preserve 13,961 Idaho acres.
“One of the fallacies that has been repeated over and over again … is that the Scotchman Peaks Wilderness project had overwhelming support in Bonner County,” Bonner County Commissioner Dan McDonald told The Spokesman-Review before the election.
Risch wrote about the vote in the Sandpoint Reader.
"I will follow the decision made by you, the people of Bonner County," he wrote. "... This bill was initiated by the Bonner County community and now, appropriately, its outcome will be determined by the community."
The area was first recommended for wilderness designation in 1970, according to the Spokesman-Review. The U.S. Forest Service designated 88,000 acres in Idaho and Montana as roadless area in 1979.
According to the Spokesman-Review:
"Prior to the bill’s introduction there seemed to be widespread support for the designation. During a 1987 review of the roadless area designation, more than 6,100 comments were submitted. Of those, 75 percent favored a wilderness designation.
"After Risch introduced the wilderness legislation, he held a series of open houses in Hope and Clark Fork, Idaho. More than 600 people attended, according to Risch’s article in the Sandpoint Reader."
“Overwhelmingly, I was told people were ready to see the proposal advance,” Risch wrote.
Idaho already has 15 wilderness areas. The state has the third-most wilderness acres in the U.S. behind Alaska and California.
