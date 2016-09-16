Lawmaker says women earn less because you don’t know 'whether they’re going to show up'

2:41 Making high-end distilling equipment in Boise Pause

1:12 Tailgating, Boise State Style

1:16 Ride the new Boise River Greenbelt paths near Bronco Stadium

2:31 Idaho CTO discusses cybersecurity following data breach

0:55 The Pioneer Fire grows, containment holds

0:18 A single engine air tanker drops retardant on the Cherry Road Fire

1:54 Back to School Party at Capital High

0:59 Meet Wilhelm, the Pet of the Week for Aug. 23

2:30 Bees, butterflies and bug eating at Idaho Botanical Garden's Bug Day

3:08 It's move-in day at Boise State University