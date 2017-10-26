Monsoon puts out scratch-made Southeast Asian food lickety-split

More Videos 1:20 Flying Pie Pizzaria and Bistro gets new name and menu on Broadway Pause 1:30 New hotels enhance Downtown Boise 1:00 A bird's-eye view of the proposed Downtown Boise stadium site 1:05 Peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:53 Ironwood Social opens in Garden City 1:31 Tree expert says Boise sequoia is doing well after being moved last spring 1:41 What does an F-35 sound like off of a Boise runway? Hear it for yourself. 2:46 Week 9 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 3:54 Targeting penalty was a learning experience for Boise State DE Chase Hatada 2:14 14-yr-old dog recovers after missing 289 days in the wilderness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Get an Asian-style rice or noodle bowl fast and casual at new Nampa grill Quick service is the standard at Monsoon Asian Grill, a new fast-casual eatery that specializes in rice and noodle bowls of the Thai and Vietnamese persuasion. Diners can order customizable bowls chosen from a list of proteins, rice, noodles, veggies and sauces. Quick service is the standard at Monsoon Asian Grill, a new fast-casual eatery that specializes in rice and noodle bowls of the Thai and Vietnamese persuasion. Diners can order customizable bowls chosen from a list of proteins, rice, noodles, veggies and sauces. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

