This FM radio station in Boise just changed formats. Will you listen?

If you were listening to 99.1 FM over the weekend hoping to catch sports programming, you got a headbanging surprise instead.
ESPN Boise was replaced by "Idaho's Pure Rock," 99.1 I-Rock, at 5 p.m. June 8.
The station now plays rock and metal music from acts such as Linkin Park, Rage Against the Machine, Slipknot, Godsmack and Metallica, according to a press release from owner Impact Radio Group.
"We want to thank all of our fans and loyal sponsors of ESPN Boise for all their support these past six years," Impact CEO Darrell Calton said. "The decision to change the format was not an easy one, but we are thrilled to bring the Treasure Valley community the true rock station they have asked for and deserve."
The true rock station they have asked for and deserve?
Ouch, 100.3 The X. Just ouch.
The format change leaves Boise without an ESPN affiliate. It doesn't come as a total surprise, however. ESPN Boise's most recent Nielsen ratings were near the bottom of the barrel.
Even with local programming such as "The Drive" sports talk show, the station played a distant second fiddle to the market's sports radio leader, 93.1 The Ticket.
