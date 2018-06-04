Ready to rock? Two heavy, popular bands will co-headline at new Boise arena concert

Start looking for your earplugs. You'll need them at a new concert announced at Taco Bell Arena.
Heavy-rock acts Godsmack and Shinedown are coming to Boise on Tuesday, Oct. 9. Asking Alexandria will open for the co-headlining bands.
"There is a very strong mutual respect between our camps, and we feel that this tour is going to be a must-see," Godsmack frontman Sully Urna said in a press release.
"This will be the rock 'n' roll event of the year," promised Shinedown singer Brent Smith.
Hype aside, the tour is a strong double bill for fans of melodic, metal-laced rock. Both groups have lots of history and multiple radio hits. Godsmack was formed in 1995; Shinedown in 2001.
Tickets to the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster. Presale information is expected to be released Wednesday. Taco Bell Arena did not immediately release ticket prices.
