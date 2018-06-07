5 things to do this weekend in Boise: See red, Barrel Downtown, Steel a Doobie ...

1. Steel a Doobie
Actually, joints probably will be shared among baby boomers, not stolen, at this concert. Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers will power through cool hits and deep tracks like it's 1975 on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena. The bands' personnel ain't quite the same; Walter Becker's death, in particular, altered the core of Steely Dan recently. (Becker and Donald Fagen sure rocked when they played their only Boise show together in 2013.) Nevertheless, both groups still have massive catalogs of top-notch classic rock.
Other Boise concerts this weekend: Hawthorne Heights headlines Friday at The Oympic, and Blacktop Mojo tops the bill Friday at the Knitting Factory.
2. See free bands
World Village Fest will take over Capitol Park in Downtown Boise on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live music and cultural performances. The weekend headliners are excellent touring acts. Expect fantastic live energy from hip-hop-laced Latin rockers Ozomatli at 8:45 p.m. Friday, and horn-laced old-school soul from Portland R&B group Ural Thomas & The Pain at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.
3. Party at a brewery
From 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Downtown's 10 Barrel Brewing will host the Bogus to the Barrel Finish Line Party. Held outdoors on 9th Street, it will feature family-friendly activities, live music from Lounge on Fire, plus oceans of beer. (A portion of sales will benefit Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area.) Or join County Line Brewing in Garden City from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday for the release of Ruth's Lager, the brewery's first foray into canning. Inspired by the tragic death of their newborn daughter, owners Zack and Laura Kiehl created the beer to donate a portion of all sales to the Ruth E. Kiehl Memorial Scholarship.
4. See red
Redheads and their loved ones will gather from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday for the fifth annual Gingerfest at the Old Idaho Penitentiary. It's a free-for-all of food trucks, games, contests, prizes and red beer and wine. There will be live music, too. Just don't expect a soul band. (It's Red Light Challenge.)
5. Have a Hart
Little man. Big laughs. Comedian Kevin Hart is returning to the Gem State for a 7 p.m. show Sunday night at the Ford Idaho Center. There are still tickets available.
