After waking up Boise listeners for 15 years, this morning radio personality is gone

Mike Kasper slept late today — well, as late as a guy can sleep when he's been rolling out of bed at 4 a.m. much of his adult life.
The veteran Boise radio personality's last day at Mix 106 FM was Tuesday, May 29.
"It's official, my contract has been bought out ..." Kasper posted on Facebook. "I can't tell you how much I've enjoyed waking you up every morning for the past 15 years and 344 days."
Many Idahoans have fond memories of Kasper bantering with Kate McGwire. The duo entertained listeners for almost a decade and a half, starting at Magic 93.1 FM before settling in at Mix 106 as "Mike & Kate in the Morning."
McGwire changed careers in 2016, and Kasper was joined by a new co-host, Nicole Hanks. When Hanks exited in March, Kasper was left solo.
"It's been an amazing run," Kasper wrote, "and I'm so appreciative that you allowed me into your homes, cars and offices. For all the people, clients, co-workers and charities who've listened, called, shared, laughed, cried or been a part of the Mix morning show in any way .... thank you ... you helped to make this truly, the best job in the world."
Radio personality Jeff Connell is filling in for Kasper at Mix 106, which has a "hot adult contemporary" format.
The station is slated to launch a new local morning show sometime in June.
