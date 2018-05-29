Your Idaho outdoor concerts guide: From Boise shows to mountain festivals this summer

Get out! Summer concert season is already here. Boise rock band Built To Spill will help start things this weekend at the two-day Music on the Water festival in Esther Simplot Park. Next Wednesday, Alive After Five fires up in the Grove Plaza. The day after that, Boise's most popular outdoor venue, Outlaw Field, kicks off its summer series with Barenaked Ladies. Grab a low-back chair, a pair of sunglasses and a good planning calendar. It's time to party all summer.
Boise and Treasure Valley shows
▪
Music on the Water
When: Noon to 9 p.m. June 1 and 2, free
Where: Esther Simplot Park, 3206 W. Pleasanton Ave., Boise.
Who: Marshall Poole and Big Wow (June 1); Dan Costello, Patrick Dansereau Band, Red Light Challenge, Generator Saints and Built to Spill (June 2)
Details: musiconthewater.com
▪
Alive After Five
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 6-Aug. 29, free
Where: The Grove plaza, 826 W. Main St., Boise
Who: LED, Ryan Peck (June 6), Ivory Deville, Bread & Circus (June 13), Ghost of Paul Revere, Andrew Sheppard (June 20), Greyhounds, The Trees The Trees (June 27), Lounge on Fire, Juice (July 4), Afrosonics, Xabi Aburruzaga Trio (July 11), Stone Foxes, Luke Messimer (July 18) Brad Parsons Band, Innocent Man (July 25), Young Dubliners, Curtis/Sutton and the Scavengers (Aug. 1), Talbott Brothers, Pan Handles (Aug. 8), Jocelyn and Chris Arndt, Luci Kolada (Aug. 15), The Brevet, Nick Delffs (Aug. 22), Ripe, Rippin Brass (Aug. 29)
Details: downtownboise.org
▪
Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series
When: Various dates
Where: Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise
Who: Barenaked Ladies (June 7), Michael Franti & Spearhead (June 26), Sheryl Crow (July 17), Jackson Browne (July 20) Chris Isaak (July 24), ZZ Top (Aug. 1), Amos Lee (Aug. 8), Steve Miller Band (Aug. 20), Rebelution (Aug. 23), The Avett Brothers (Sept. 20)
Details: idahobotanicalgarden.org
▪
Great Garden Escape
When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 14-Sept. 27 (6 to 9 p.m. August-September)
Where: Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise
Who: Sherpa (June 14), Shy Boys, Thick Business (June 21), Frim Fram Four (June 27, which is a Wednesday), Boise Rock School, Ryan Peck (July 5), Trout Steak Revival (July 12), Old Salt Union (July 19), Hillfolk Noir (July 26), Encore Band (Aug. 2), Blues Brothers Rock ‘N Soul Review (Aug. 9), Tylor and the Train Robbers (Aug. 16), Simple Ruckus (Aug. 30) Karl Blau (Sept. 6), Boise Straight Ahead (Sept. 13), Ryley Walker (Sept. 27)
Details: idahobotanicalgarden.org
▪
Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater concerts
When: Various dates
Where: 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa
Who: Jackson Country Stomp with Kip Moore (June 15), Dirty Heads (June 24), God and Country Festival with Unspoken and Maddie Zahm (June 26, free), Kenny Chesney (July 5), Logic (July 11), G-Eazy (July 24), Niall Horan (July 31), Slayer, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, Napalm Death (Aug. 21), Jason Mraz (Sept. 4)
Details: fordidahocenter.com
▪
Thursday Thunder
When: 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 21-Aug. 30, free
Where: Boise Spectrum, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise
Who: $oul Purpo$e (June 21), Pilot Error (June 28), Wide Stance (July 12), Simple Ruckus (July 19) Fabulous Chancellors (July 26), Pilot Error (Aug. 2), Big Wow (Aug. 9), $oul Purpo$e (Aug. 16), Emily Stanton Band (Aug. 23), Pilot Error (Aug. 30)
Details: boisespectrumcenter.com
▪
Boise Music Festival
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 23
Where: Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenbwood St., Garden City
Who: Robin Thicke, Granger Smith, Echosmith, Baby Bash, Parmalee, Mat Kearney, more
Details: boisemusicfestival.com
▪
Boise Community Band's Gene Harris Bandshell series
When: 7 to 8:15 p.m. various dates, free
Where: Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
What: "Tribute to America" (June 27), “Hollywood vs. Broadway” (July 25), “Swinging through the Summer” (Aug. 22)
Details: boisecommunityband.com
▪
Music on the Kuna Greenbelt
When: 4 to 10 p.m. June 30, free
Where: Behind Kuna City Hall, 751 W. 4th St.
Who: SUDA featuring Zack Quintana, The Tumbleweeds, Dusty Leigh and The Claim Jumpers
▪
Rock the Village
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, July 6-Aug. 17, free
Where: The Village at Meridian, N. Eagle Road and E. Fairview Avenue, Meridian
Who: The Long Run, Bruce Michael Miller (July 6), The Fabulous Chancellors, JR and the Stingrays (July 13), Jukebox Heroes, Nate Botsford (July 20), Radical Revolution, Blaze & Kelly (July 27), Charley Jenkins, Jensen Buck Band (Aug. 3), Fleetwood Mask, Steve Eaton & Friends (Aug. 10), Barracuda, Retreads (Aug. 17)
Details: thevillageatmeridian.com
▪
Canyon County Fair
When: 8 p.m. July 26-28 (free shows with paid fair admission)
Where: Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 S. 22nd Ave., Caldwell
Who: Sawyer Brown, Ryan Robinette (July 26), Craig Morgan, Jackson Michelson (July 27), Michael Ray, Smithfield (July 28)
Details: canyoncountyfair.org
▪
Summerfield Concerts at Memorial Stadium
When: Various dates
Where: Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Boise
Who: Death Cab for Cutie (Aug. 3), Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Pepper (Aug. 5)
Details: summerfieldconcerts.com
▪
Western Idaho Fair
When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21-24 (free shows with paid fair admission)
Where: Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.
Who: Bret Michaels (Aug. 21), Styx (Aug. 22), Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Aug. 23), Randy Houser (Aug. 24)
Details: idahofair.com
▪
Idaho road trips
▪
Konnexion Music Festival
When: May 31-June 3
Where: 155 Jerusalem Road, Horseshoe Bend (roughly 40 minutes outside Boise)
Who: Dirtwire, Frameworks UK, Five Alarm Funk, Longwalkshortdock, more
Details: konnexionmusicfestival.com
▪
Weiser River Music Festival
When: June 15 and 16
Where: Weiser, Idaho
Who: Whiskey Shivers, Dead Winter Carpenters, Dirty Revival, Jeff Crosby and The Refugees, more
Details: weiserrivermusicfest.com
▪
Sun Valley Pavilion concerts
When: Various dates
Where: 300 Dollar Road, Sun Valley
Who: Citizen Cope, G. Love and Special Sauce (June 16), St. Paul and the Broken Bones, North Mississippi Allstars (June 25), Brett Eldredge, Devin Dawson (Sept. 22)
Details: sunvalleycenter.org or sunvalley.ticketfly.com
▪
River Run Lodge concerts
When: Various dates
Where: 500 Serenade Lane, Ketchum
Who: Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Shovels and Rope (Aug. 1), Baldygrass Fest with The Infamous Stringdusters, Kuinka, AHI (Aug. 22)
Details: sunvalleycenter.org
▪
Tamarack Sunset Concert Series
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 7-Aug. 25, free
Where: Tamarack Resort Amphitheater, 311 Village Drive, Donnelly
Who: Tylor and the Train Robbers (July 7), Steve Fulton Music (July 14), Voice of Reason (July 21), Afrosonics (Aug. 4), Audio Moonshine (Aug. 11), Innocent Man (Aug. 18), Emily Stanton Band (Aug. 25)
Details: tamarackidaho.com
▪
Mountain Home Country Music Festival
When: July 27-29
Where: Elmore County, 30 minutes from Mountain Home
Who: Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, more
Details: mountainhomefestival.com
▪
Sawtooth Valley Gathering
When: July 27-28
Where: Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park, Stanley
Who: Fruition (both nights), MarchFourth, Shook Twins, Lounge on Fire, more
Details: sawtoothvalleygathering.com
▪
Yellow Pine Music & Harmonica Festival
When: Aug. 3-5
Where: Yellow Pine, Idaho
Who: Spike Coggins, Triple Crown, Guess When, Roby Kap, David Richardson, Moody Jews of Boise, more
Details: yellowpinefestival.org
▪
Braun Brothers Reunion Festival
When: Aug. 9-11
Where: Challis, Idaho
Who: Micky and the Motorcars, Reckless Kelly, Turnpike Troubadours, Cody Canada and the Departed, Robert Earl Keen, more
Details: braunbrothersreunion.com
▪
Bannock County Bluegrass Festival
When: Aug. 17-19
Where: Bannock County Fairgronds, 10588 Fairground Drive, Pocatello
Who: Ragged Union, The Teton Shadow Band, The Panhandle Polecats, more
Details: bannockcountybluegrassfestival.com
Comments