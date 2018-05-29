Irish-rock band The Young Dubliners will headline at Alive After Five on Aug. 1.
Words &amp; Deeds

Your Idaho outdoor concerts guide: From Boise shows to mountain festivals this summer

By Michael Deeds

May 29, 2018 11:12 AM



Get out! Summer concert season is already here. Boise rock band Built To Spill will help start things this weekend at the two-day Music on the Water festival in Esther Simplot Park. Next Wednesday, Alive After Five fires up in the Grove Plaza. The day after that, Boise's most popular outdoor venue, Outlaw Field, kicks off its summer series with Barenaked Ladies. Grab a low-back chair, a pair of sunglasses and a good planning calendar. It's time to party all summer.

Boise and Treasure Valley shows

Music on the Water

When: Noon to 9 p.m. June 1 and 2, free

Where: Esther Simplot Park, 3206 W. Pleasanton Ave., Boise.

Who: Marshall Poole and Big Wow (June 1); Dan Costello, Patrick Dansereau Band, Red Light Challenge, Generator Saints and Built to Spill (June 2)

Details: musiconthewater.com

Alive After Five

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 6-Aug. 29, free

Where: The Grove plaza, 826 W. Main St., Boise

Who: LED, Ryan Peck (June 6), Ivory Deville, Bread & Circus (June 13), Ghost of Paul Revere, Andrew Sheppard (June 20), Greyhounds, The Trees The Trees (June 27), Lounge on Fire, Juice (July 4), Afrosonics, Xabi Aburruzaga Trio (July 11), Stone Foxes, Luke Messimer (July 18) Brad Parsons Band, Innocent Man (July 25), Young Dubliners, Curtis/Sutton and the Scavengers (Aug. 1), Talbott Brothers, Pan Handles (Aug. 8), Jocelyn and Chris Arndt, Luci Kolada (Aug. 15), The Brevet, Nick Delffs (Aug. 22), Ripe, Rippin Brass (Aug. 29)

Details: downtownboise.org

Outlaw Field Summer Concert Series

When: Various dates

Where: Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise

Who: Barenaked Ladies (June 7), Michael Franti & Spearhead (June 26), Sheryl Crow (July 17), Jackson Browne (July 20) Chris Isaak (July 24), ZZ Top (Aug. 1), Amos Lee (Aug. 8), Steve Miller Band (Aug. 20), Rebelution (Aug. 23), The Avett Brothers (Sept. 20)

Details: idahobotanicalgarden.org

Great Garden Escape

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 14-Sept. 27 (6 to 9 p.m. August-September)

Where: Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise

Who: Sherpa (June 14), Shy Boys, Thick Business (June 21), Frim Fram Four (June 27, which is a Wednesday), Boise Rock School, Ryan Peck (July 5), Trout Steak Revival (July 12), Old Salt Union (July 19), Hillfolk Noir (July 26), Encore Band (Aug. 2), Blues Brothers Rock ‘N Soul Review (Aug. 9), Tylor and the Train Robbers (Aug. 16), Simple Ruckus (Aug. 30) Karl Blau (Sept. 6), Boise Straight Ahead (Sept. 13), Ryley Walker (Sept. 27)

Details: idahobotanicalgarden.org

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater concerts

When: Various dates

Where: 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa

Who: Jackson Country Stomp with Kip Moore (June 15), Dirty Heads (June 24), God and Country Festival with Unspoken and Maddie Zahm (June 26, free), Kenny Chesney (July 5), Logic (July 11), G-Eazy (July 24), Niall Horan (July 31), Slayer, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament, Napalm Death (Aug. 21), Jason Mraz (Sept. 4)

Details: fordidahocenter.com

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater has lined up a wide variety of concerts this summer.
Thursday Thunder

When: 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 21-Aug. 30, free

Where: Boise Spectrum, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise

Who: $oul Purpo$e (June 21), Pilot Error (June 28), Wide Stance (July 12), Simple Ruckus (July 19) Fabulous Chancellors (July 26), Pilot Error (Aug. 2), Big Wow (Aug. 9), $oul Purpo$e (Aug. 16), Emily Stanton Band (Aug. 23), Pilot Error (Aug. 30)

Details: boisespectrumcenter.com

Boise Music Festival

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. June 23

Where: Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenbwood St., Garden City

Who: Robin Thicke, Granger Smith, Echosmith, Baby Bash, Parmalee, Mat Kearney, more

Details: boisemusicfestival.com

Fans will pack Expo Idaho for the annual Boise Music Festival.
Boise Community Band's Gene Harris Bandshell series

When: 7 to 8:15 p.m. various dates, free

Where: Gene Harris Bandshell, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

What: "Tribute to America" (June 27), “Hollywood vs. Broadway” (July 25), “Swinging through the Summer” (Aug. 22)

Details: boisecommunityband.com

Music on the Kuna Greenbelt

When: 4 to 10 p.m. June 30, free

Where: Behind Kuna City Hall, 751 W. 4th St.

Who: SUDA featuring Zack Quintana, The Tumbleweeds, Dusty Leigh and The Claim Jumpers

Rock the Village

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, July 6-Aug. 17, free

Where: The Village at Meridian, N. Eagle Road and E. Fairview Avenue, Meridian

Who: The Long Run, Bruce Michael Miller (July 6), The Fabulous Chancellors, JR and the Stingrays (July 13), Jukebox Heroes, Nate Botsford (July 20), Radical Revolution, Blaze & Kelly (July 27), Charley Jenkins, Jensen Buck Band (Aug. 3), Fleetwood Mask, Steve Eaton & Friends (Aug. 10), Barracuda, Retreads (Aug. 17)

Details: thevillageatmeridian.com

Canyon County Fair

When: 8 p.m. July 26-28 (free shows with paid fair admission)

Where: Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 S. 22nd Ave., Caldwell

Who: Sawyer Brown, Ryan Robinette (July 26), Craig Morgan, Jackson Michelson (July 27), Michael Ray, Smithfield (July 28)

Details: canyoncountyfair.org

Summerfield Concerts at Memorial Stadium

When: Various dates

Where: Memorial Stadium, 5600 Glenwood St., Boise

Who: Death Cab for Cutie (Aug. 3), Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Pepper (Aug. 5)

Details: summerfieldconcerts.com

Western Idaho Fair

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21-24 (free shows with paid fair admission)

Where: Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.

Who: Bret Michaels (Aug. 21), Styx (Aug. 22), Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Aug. 23), Randy Houser (Aug. 24)

Details: idahofair.com

Idaho road trips

Konnexion Music Festival

When: May 31-June 3

Where: 155 Jerusalem Road, Horseshoe Bend (roughly 40 minutes outside Boise)

Who: Dirtwire, Frameworks UK, Five Alarm Funk, Longwalkshortdock, more

Details: konnexionmusicfestival.com

Weiser River Music Festival

When: June 15 and 16

Where: Weiser, Idaho

Who: Whiskey Shivers, Dead Winter Carpenters, Dirty Revival, Jeff Crosby and The Refugees, more

Details: weiserrivermusicfest.com

Sun Valley Pavilion concerts

When: Various dates

Where: 300 Dollar Road, Sun Valley

Who: Citizen Cope, G. Love and Special Sauce (June 16), St. Paul and the Broken Bones, North Mississippi Allstars (June 25), Brett Eldredge, Devin Dawson (Sept. 22)

Details: sunvalleycenter.org or sunvalley.ticketfly.com

River Run Lodge concerts

When: Various dates

Where: 500 Serenade Lane, Ketchum

Who: Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Shovels and Rope (Aug. 1), Baldygrass Fest with The Infamous Stringdusters, Kuinka, AHI (Aug. 22)

Details: sunvalleycenter.org

Tamarack Sunset Concert Series

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 7-Aug. 25, free

Where: Tamarack Resort Amphitheater, 311 Village Drive, Donnelly

Who: Tylor and the Train Robbers (July 7), Steve Fulton Music (July 14), Voice of Reason (July 21), Afrosonics (Aug. 4), Audio Moonshine (Aug. 11), Innocent Man (Aug. 18), Emily Stanton Band (Aug. 25)

Details: tamarackidaho.com

Mountain Home Country Music Festival

When: July 27-29

Where: Elmore County, 30 minutes from Mountain Home

Who: Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, more

Details: mountainhomefestival.com

Idahoans will get a little rowdy at the annual Mountain Home Country Music Festival held in Elmore County.
Sawtooth Valley Gathering

When: July 27-28

Where: Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park, Stanley

Who: Fruition (both nights), MarchFourth, Shook Twins, Lounge on Fire, more

Details: sawtoothvalleygathering.com

Yellow Pine Music & Harmonica Festival

When: Aug. 3-5

Where: Yellow Pine, Idaho

Who: Spike Coggins, Triple Crown, Guess When, Roby Kap, David Richardson, Moody Jews of Boise, more

Details: yellowpinefestival.org

Braun Brothers Reunion Festival

When: Aug. 9-11

Where: Challis, Idaho

Who: Micky and the Motorcars, Reckless Kelly, Turnpike Troubadours, Cody Canada and the Departed, Robert Earl Keen, more

Details: braunbrothersreunion.com

Bannock County Bluegrass Festival

When: Aug. 17-19

Where: Bannock County Fairgronds, 10588 Fairground Drive, Pocatello

Who: Ragged Union, The Teton Shadow Band, The Panhandle Polecats, more

Details: bannockcountybluegrassfestival.com

