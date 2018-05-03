5 Things to Do This Weekend: Cinco de Mayo parties, free comic books, cake with beers

1. Taste tequila
Margaritas? Chips and salsa? Boiseans rarely need an excuse to dive into that combo. But Saturday, May 5, makes the situation mandatory. It's Cinco de Mayo.
▪ Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., will serve specialty beers such as Lime Fly Line Vienna Lager and Margarita Aura Sour Ale (along with their regular choices, of course). Wetos Locos food truck will crank out Mexican food from 1 to 5 p.m., and Tacos y Tortas El Paco takes over from 5 to 9 p.m.
▪ Fatty's Bar, 800 W. Idaho St., will get the party started at 8 p.m. with drink specials, plus "tons of giveaways like bar swag, money, sombreros and free drinks! We also know that Cinco de Mayo is also graduation day! If you are a Boise State University 2018 graduate, bring in photo proof and get a free drink!"
▪ Near Costco? Hit up Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, which will serve chile-infused beers all day. Local band Mahogany Road performs from 7 to 9 p.m. The Kilted Kod food truck will be on site from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
▪ Westside Drive In at 1113 ParkCenter Blvd. will celebrate with classic cars and classic rock 'n' roll from local band The Mystics. That event runs from 6 to 9 p.m.
▪ Pretty much all Mexican restaurants will be in fiesta mode. At Enrique's at 482 W. Main St. in Kuna, they'll block off the sidewalk between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. You'll find an outdoor bar, tequila tastings, drink specials, a mariachi band, a taco truck and Corona-sponsored giveaways.
2. Snag comic books
Remember when there were several places to grab swag on Free Comic Book Day? Hastings closed its stores. But you can still pick up up lots of titles from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Captain Comics, 710 S. Vista Ave., in Boise. Or, if you're 21 or older, hit the Deemo's Discount Comics event at Space Bar Arcade, 200 N. Capitol Blvd., where they're catering to the cosplay crowd.
3. Party with plants
You've gotta drive to Caldwell for this one, but it's worth it, home gardeners. Peaceful Belly Farm, 20021 Hoskins Road, will hold its annual Freaks of the Garden Veggie and Plant Sale, which has pretty much everything. (Like, they'll be selling over 170 types of tomatoes alone.) The event is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday — this weekend and next, when it's Mother's Day and you can try wine and cider there.
4. Rock out
Less Than Jake and Face to Face will blast good-times punk at a co-headlining show Friday at the Knitting Factory. Or get jazzy with Chris Botti on Sunday at the Morrison Center. You can check out the country sounds of Cody Jinks that night at the Knit — but only if you already have tickets. His show Sunday is sold out. Jinks will do another concert Monday night, and tickets remain available.
Prefer your rock on vinyl? Take a spin to the Boise Record Show and Swap, with 30 tables of dealers from four states. (And a full bar!) It goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St.
5. Do a dessert date
Amaru Confections, 217 S. Roosevelt St. in Boise, will formally introduce a new restaurant concept Friday: Amaru Custom Cakes & Dessert Bar. There will be live music, food trucks and games for children from 5 to 10 p.m. Boise Brewing will pour beer samples, and Proletariat Wine Company will offer tastes. At about $8 total for a 6-inch-tall slice of four-layer cake paired with a pint of craft beer (or $10 with wine), it is now difficult to drive past without stopping.
