Loosen your belt. Popular Meridian restaurant to open new Boise location, expand menu

At Big Daddy's BBQ, there's never been enough room -- in the kitchen, or in customer stomachs.
After selling smoked brisket from a food truck for five years, owners Hoss and Khaseta Grigg made the leap to a Meridian restaurant in 2012. Within three years, they outgrew the spot at Linder and Franklin roads and hauled their grills to nearby 1551 W. Cherry Lane Road.
Once again, the Big Daddy's crew found themselves pork butted up against one another.
"The day we opened here, we were completely at max capacity," Hoss says. "This area, especially this neighborhood has really taken good care of us. Just not enough room!"
Big Daddy's BBQ will make room this summer. A second restaurant will open at 10659 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise, near Five Mile Road. At 3,200 square feet, the former Pizza Hut building should have the capacity for 120 to 125 diners, Hoss says. That's about 40 more than the Meridian restaurant.
"We'll have banquet facilities there, as well," he adds, "which we don't have here in Meridian. And a much, much larger kitchen."
The additional space will help Big Daddy's meet demands at all levels: restaurant, catering and beyond.
"Over the last two and a half years, we've just grown exponentially," Hoss says.
Boiseans had better bring an appetite. Big Daddy's will keep specializing in its tried-and-true "six meats and six sides," Hoss says. "We'll be doing the meat trays, the butcher paper and the whole nine yards."
The Griggs also plan to expand the menu with higher-end, creative fare at both restaurants.
"We're adding some chops and some fish, a bit more of a balanced menu for salads and that type of stuff," Hoss says, "so everybody at the table can have something to eat that they can enjoy. Lots of beer."
"It's still protein-intensive, smoked meats," he explains, "but paired with a bit more of an artistic flair. Pork chop risotto and that type of thing."
Hoss says they hope to open the new restaurant by July 1. In the meantime, he'll try to keep up with Meridian business, not to mention the recently reborn Big Daddy's Meatwagon.
After selling their food truck a few years ago to focus on the Meridian storefront, Hoss built another food truck this spring.
Really, dude? Big Daddy's wasn't busy enough already?
"We kept getting people requesting it," he says with a laugh. "Catering and street food. Can't give it up, man. It's like leaving money on the table. People kept on calling, and I kept telling people no. I hate that!"
"My wife has told me 1,000 times, 'Why don't you just say no?' I just don't know how!"
Online: boisebbq.com.
