After 17 years of sausage, gravy, hashbrowns and toast, Addie’s will exit Downtown Boise on April 22. The restaurant plans to reopen within a week or two at 1221 W. Boise Ave.
After 17 years, restaurant’s final day Downtown is next weekend. First comes a party

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

April 13, 2018 12:52 PM

Concerned by the possibility of eviction, Addie’s restaurant owner Heidi Bauknecht bought her own building earlier this year.

Moving day has arrived. Addie’s will serve its final meals at 501 W. Main St. on Sunday, April 22.

When the restaurant closes at 3 p.m., Bauknecht will start packing to relocate to 1221 W. Boise Ave. “We need everybody to help us move,” she adds hopefully. “We have to get out (that) Sunday.”

Before the heavy lifting begins, Bauknecht is inviting customers to drop by for a going-away celebration. During normal business hours Thursday, April 19, Addie’s will pour free mimosas.

“We’re trying to get everybody in there to say bye — and to say where we’re going,” Bauknecht explains. “And to give ’em some mimosas. Have a party.”

Addies has been open since 2001, serving breakfast and lunch to hungry Boiseans. The new spot two miles away has a special history, too. Several restaurants operated in the building over the years, including La Fiesta, Boise’s first Mexican-food eatery. Bauknecht plans to reopen Addie’s on Boise Avenue no later than May 1, she says.

Although Bauknecht will miss things about Downtown Boise, she’s too worn out by the stress of moving to feel overly emotional, she says.

“I just need to go. I’m ready for it to be over. The new beginning — I’m ready for it.”

Addie’s business hours during its remaining time Downtown are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, including April 22. And if you’re willing to help load a box or two that afternoon, Bauknecht would be grateful.

Fill your belly full of food, then get to work?

“Exactly,” she says. “No joke!”

• • • 

