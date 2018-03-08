After closing 10 years ago, longtime Boise restaurant to be reborn at new location

There was little fanfare when Aladdin Traditional Egyptian Cuisine shuttered on Broadway Avenue in 2008. When the Idaho Statesman reported its demise, there was no sign in the window or other information available.
The circumstances aren’t all that different as Aladdin prepares to return — in the food court at Boise Towne Square mall.
Aladdin’s Egyptian Cuisine is scheduled to open by the end of the month, Boise Towne Square general manager Darren Howard says. Beyond that, details are scarce.
What we do know is that this Aladdin’s is tied to the original Aladdin, Howard says.
Never miss a local story.
“It’s kind of cool to see it come back,” he says.
The eastern Mediterranean concept will be tailored to mall-shopper surroundings.
“You’re going to have a lot of the Egyptian cuisine, but it’s going to be made fairly quick so that they can utilize the food-court seating,” Howard says. “I’m sure the menu’s definitely going to be adjusted somewhat just to serve more of the fast-food aspect.”
Aladdin opened in 1992 in a strip mall at 111 Broadway Ave. The restaurant’s owner and chef, Ibrahim Ebed, was from Egypt. He owned restaurants in Germany and Saudi Arabia before taking a job as a chef at the United Nations headquarters in New York City. After opening Aladdin in Boise, he made tasty dishes that included produce from his farm in Emmett.
Is Ebed directly involved in this reboot? I’m inclined to guess not, but I have no idea. Emails and a phone call to men facilitating the soon-to-be reincarnated restaurant were not immediately returned.
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments