Any Kel Mitchell or Kenan Thompson lookalikes out there? Heck, any gleefully dim-witted teenagers will do. Good Burger opens this month at Boise Town Square.
Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Heard of this new Boise restaurant?

March 08, 2018 11:29 AM

“Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?”

No word whether smiling employees at a new Boise burger joint will greet customers with that catchphrase from the cult comedy movie “Good Burger.”

But, man, it would be fun.

Good Burger, a locally owned fast-food restaurant, should be open by the end of March in the food court at Boise Towne Square. It will replace the space in the mall vacated by McDonald’s.

Boise Towne Square general manager Darren Howard says that Good Burger isn’t actually planning to play off the 1997 movie: “As far as I know,” he says.

But, he agrees, that might be an outstanding idea.

“They could really go with that,” he says, laughing. “... The paper hats or something.”

An email and phone call to Good Burger’s co-owner were not immediately returned.

