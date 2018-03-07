More Videos

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise 124

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

Pause
Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 99

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 109

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations

Trail to Stack Rock is open 80

Trail to Stack Rock is open

First Alive After Five of 2017 packs The Grove Plaza 148

First Alive After Five of 2017 packs The Grove Plaza

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his 'fan' mail 90

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

5A SIC boys basketball dunk contest 61

5A SIC boys basketball dunk contest

Leon Rice: 'We have something to prove' 337

Leon Rice: 'We have something to prove'

Food truck foodies can now dine at Mad Mac indoors at a brick and mortar locale 40

Food truck foodies can now dine at Mad Mac indoors at a brick and mortar locale

Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video 31

Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video

New eateries in Boise and Meridian now feature the raw-fish option to sushi rolls. Paddles Up Poké in Downtown Boise and Poké Bowl in Meridian are becoming popular stops for lunch and dinner crowds. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
New eateries in Boise and Meridian now feature the raw-fish option to sushi rolls. Paddles Up Poké in Downtown Boise and Poké Bowl in Meridian are becoming popular stops for lunch and dinner crowds. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

Cheerleaders! Free ice cream! Free. Beer? Something’s fishy at new Boise restaurant

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

March 07, 2018 09:28 AM

Some new restaurants do soft openings. Paddles Up Poke prefers loud.

The expanding local chain will unveil its second Boise restaurant with a party Friday, March 9, at McMillan’s Corner, a strip mall at Eagle and McMillan roads.

“We’ll have Boise State cheerleaders there, a bunch of local vendors, ice cream. We’re giving out a bunch of free gift cards, shirts — all that stuff,” owner Dan Landucci says.

He didn’t even mention the band. Or the coupons for free beer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Paddles Up already has made serious noise Downtown with its colorful, raw-fish-in-a-bowl concept. Poke, pronounced “POH-kay,” is a popular restaurant trend. It’s basically uncooked fish chunks jazzed up with tasty sauces, veggies and other toppings. Since opening last year at 237 N. Ninth St., Paddles Up has been ahead of business projections, Landucci says.

He’s hoping for similar success at 13601 W. McMillan Road, where the grand opening will kick things off in style.

Speaking of ice cream? Here’s the scoop:

▪  Paddles Up will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:45 a.m. before opening at 11 a.m.

▪  Walk in the door, and you’ll get a free scoop from The Stil artisan ice cream shop, which opened last year in Downtown Boise. “We’re just going to buy a bunch of ice cream for everyone,” Landucci says.

▪  Local Hawaii transplants Red Light Challenge will perform live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Don’t worry, the duo won’t crank the volume too high while you’re trying to eat.)

▪  If you buy some poke, you’ll get a free drink. All day. Take anything from the restaurant’s selection of sodas (including local Bucksnort Soda Co.), Boise-based Good Vibes Kombucha, sparkling water and more. Prefer beer? Landucci wasn’t able to secure beer and wine licensing in time for the grand opening. So Paddles Up will hand out free beer coupons good for your next visit. Or just drive to the Downtown location of Paddles Up and cash your free beer in there.

▪  The first 50 customers will receive a free Paddles Up Poke T-shirt.

▪  And, yes, a few Boise State cheerleaders are expected to be on hand to root for, well — delicious raw fish. “Buster Bronco, too,” Landucci adds.

Paddles Up Poke hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday at both locations. Online: paddlesuppoke.com, facebook.com/paddlesuppoke.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise 124

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

Pause
Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 99

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 109

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations

Trail to Stack Rock is open 80

Trail to Stack Rock is open

First Alive After Five of 2017 packs The Grove Plaza 148

First Alive After Five of 2017 packs The Grove Plaza

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his 'fan' mail 90

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

5A SIC boys basketball dunk contest 61

5A SIC boys basketball dunk contest

Leon Rice: 'We have something to prove' 337

Leon Rice: 'We have something to prove'

Food truck foodies can now dine at Mad Mac indoors at a brick and mortar locale 40

Food truck foodies can now dine at Mad Mac indoors at a brick and mortar locale

Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video 31

Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.