Cheerleaders! Free ice cream! Free. Beer? Something’s fishy at new Boise restaurant

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 124 Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise Pause 99 Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 109 Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 80 Trail to Stack Rock is open 148 First Alive After Five of 2017 packs The Grove Plaza 90 Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail 61 5A SIC boys basketball dunk contest 337 Leon Rice: 'We have something to prove' 40 Food truck foodies can now dine at Mad Mac indoors at a brick and mortar locale 31 Steelheads are honored with this Boisean's stop-motion Zamboni video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

New eateries in Boise and Meridian now feature the raw-fish option to sushi rolls. Paddles Up Poké in Downtown Boise and Poké Bowl in Meridian are becoming popular stops for lunch and dinner crowds. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

New eateries in Boise and Meridian now feature the raw-fish option to sushi rolls. Paddles Up Poké in Downtown Boise and Poké Bowl in Meridian are becoming popular stops for lunch and dinner crowds. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com