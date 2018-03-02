‘Fresh Mexican’ food — from Utah? Expanding chain opens another Boise area restaurant

As the story goes, it all started with a vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Now it’s set up shop in four different parts of the Treasure Valley.
Beach-vibed Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill opened its fourth Boise-area location this week at 4363 W. Gray Fox St. in Eagle — at Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road.
The fast-casual restaurant, which includes a drive-thru, specializes in “custom, made-to-order items such as handcrafted tortillas, burritos, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, salads and nachos.”
Never miss a local story.
The first Costa Vida opened in Layton, Utah, in 2003. Founders JD and Sarah Gardner were inspired to launch a restaurant by the local cuisine in Cabo.
Since then, Costa Vida has grown exponentially. In recent years, the Lehi, Utah-based franchise chain has made Idaho a target. The new Eagle location is Costa Vida’s 95th unit overall.
Costa Vida’s other Treasure Valley locations are at 801 W. Main St. in Boise, 3340 N. Eagle Road in Meridian and 1850 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. There also are Costa Vida locations in Twin Falls, Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Rexburg.
• • •
Want the latest Idaho entertainment news? Track Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.
Comments