5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Stand up to a Bully, JUMP into the light

1. KEEP TRYING
Do you long for the alt-rock sound of the late ’80s/early ’90s? Check out modern-day Sub Pop Records band Bully. If the song “Trying” doesn’t stir your inner grunge goddess, nothing will. Bully headlines Friday at Neurolux. Going to that show is a tough call, though, because quirky Aussie singer-songwriter Alex Cameron, a Treefort alum, headlines a block away at The Olympic. Also Friday, the high-energy Infamous Stringdusters will unleash bluegrass madness at the Knitting Factory. ... If Saturday night shots of Irish whiskey sound better, join the Young Dubliners for some pre-St. Patrick’s Day debauchery at the Knit.
2. GET LIT
Got kids? Jack’s Urban Meeting Place in Downtown Boise will host the family-friendly Illumibrate, “an awe-inspiring evening of color, lights, and community engagement,” from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. It’s free and includes all sorts of eye-popping activities, displays and entertainment.
3. GET OUTDOORS
The third annual Les Bois Film Festival, which highlights outdoor and environmental films, will take over the Egyptian Theatre at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Each showing has 14 films, and the two showings are different. Doors open an hour early with local beer, kombucha, wine and live music. ... If you prefer that your outdoor experiences end with a loud “bang,” the Egyptian also will host the Hunting Film Tour at 7 p.m. Friday. (Or just read the next item.)
4. HOOK SOMETHING
The Idaho Sportsman Show is invading Expo Idaho today through Sunday. Outfitters, guides and other outdoors experts will, you know, imitate elk bugles and stuff. There also will be boats, ATVs, kids archery, a trout pond — you get the idea. It’s $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger.
5. DO HOOPS
Boise State will take on Wyoming in a regular-season finale at 5 p.m. Saturday at Taco Bell Arena. If the Broncos (22-7, 12-5) are going to sneak into the NCAA Tournament somehow, they need all the support they can get after dropping a game to San Diego State this week. It’s almost enough to drive a BSU fan to drink.
