Alicia Bognanno and the rest of Nashville band Bully will bring the noise to Neurolux on Friday.
Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise: Stand up to a Bully, JUMP into the light

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

March 01, 2018 05:08 PM

1. KEEP TRYING

Do you long for the alt-rock sound of the late ’80s/early ’90s? Check out modern-day Sub Pop Records band Bully. If the song “Trying” doesn’t stir your inner grunge goddess, nothing will. Bully headlines Friday at Neurolux. Going to that show is a tough call, though, because quirky Aussie singer-songwriter Alex Cameron, a Treefort alum, headlines a block away at The Olympic. Also Friday, the high-energy Infamous Stringdusters will unleash bluegrass madness at the Knitting Factory. ... If Saturday night shots of Irish whiskey sound better, join the Young Dubliners for some pre-St. Patrick’s Day debauchery at the Knit.

2. GET LIT

Got kids? Jack’s Urban Meeting Place in Downtown Boise will host the family-friendly Illumibrate, “an awe-inspiring evening of color, lights, and community engagement,” from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. It’s free and includes all sorts of eye-popping activities, displays and entertainment.

3. GET OUTDOORS

The third annual Les Bois Film Festival, which highlights outdoor and environmental films, will take over the Egyptian Theatre at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Each showing has 14 films, and the two showings are different. Doors open an hour early with local beer, kombucha, wine and live music. ... If you prefer that your outdoor experiences end with a loud “bang,” the Egyptian also will host the Hunting Film Tour at 7 p.m. Friday. (Or just read the next item.)

Films on the outdoors and environment from Idaho, the American West and elsewhere in the world will be featured at the third-annual Les Bois Film Festival March 3 at the Egyptian Theatre. The festival, hosted by the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, will show 28 films in two showings, with an emphasis on films produced in Idaho and the West. A 1 p.m. matinee will show 14 films; a 7 p.m. showing will feature 14 different films. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids, and $25 for both sessions. Les Bois Film Festival

4. HOOK SOMETHING

The Idaho Sportsman Show is invading Expo Idaho today through Sunday. Outfitters, guides and other outdoors experts will, you know, imitate elk bugles and stuff. There also will be boats, ATVs, kids archery, a trout pond — you get the idea. It’s $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger.

5. DO HOOPS

Boise State will take on Wyoming in a regular-season finale at 5 p.m. Saturday at Taco Bell Arena. If the Broncos (22-7, 12-5) are going to sneak into the NCAA Tournament somehow, they need all the support they can get after dropping a game to San Diego State this week. It’s almost enough to drive a BSU fan to drink.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.