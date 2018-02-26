Metallica to rock Boise for the first time in almost a decade

If you’re a heavy metal fan, nothing else matters.
If anyone blocks your path to this concert? Seek and destroy.
The biggest headbanging act in the universe is coming to Boise — and I’ve run out of song-title puns.
Metallica is slated to perform Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Taco Bell Arena. Tickets to this epic event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 2, for $65 and $135 at Ticketmaster, the arena box office or by phone at 208-426-1766. There also will be multiple presales: For Metallica fan club members and Citibank cardholders at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27; and through Taco Bell Arena, 100.3 FM The X, Ticketmaster and Live Nation at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 1.
This will be Metallica’s first visit to the Treasure Valley since 2009, when the skull-crushing quartet pulverized a jam-packed arena at the Idaho Center. The show was “in the round” — meaning the stage was in the middle of the floor.
This concert will have a similar in-the-round setup, which is excellent news. Even with a gazillion headbangers crowded into the Idaho Center arena, it didn’t feel that massive. The configuration made every seat in the house seem pretty good. There was no real need for video screens, so Metallica didn’t bring any. That made the experience more intimate. (To be clear, I have no idea what type of stage show they’ll bring this time — just that it will be in the round.)
The upcoming concert at Taco Bell Arena will be Metallica’s sixth trip to Idaho. The band’s first show was Sept. 3, 1989, at the BSU Pavilion (now called Taco Bell Arena, and soon to be called something else).
How do I know that date off the top of my head? Because Metallica’s website contains an amazingly comprehensive tour history, and I cheat.
Sad but true.
• • •
