Idaho tops Alaska for best outdoor states, loses to — what? At least we aren’t worst

It'll take you 10 or 12 hours to climb Idaho's tallest peak -- a vertical mile to 12,662 feet over the course of a four-mile hike -- and then return. Or you can watch it here in about three minutes. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com

