442 acts are coming to Treefort Music Fest. Here’s the full list

The beautiful part about Treefort Music Fest is that bands you’re unfamiliar with today will be ones you’re talking about tomorrow.

Treefort will stick to its roots in its seventh year, which is March 21-25 in Downtown Boise: established indie rockers, emerging acts, local bands — and two or three performers your Dad has even heard of. (In this case, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and Cindy Wilson of B-52’s fame.)

If your tastes skew slightly more current, you’ll nod knowingly while perusing the third and final wave of Treefort performers, which was announced today. It includes Moscow, Russia-based feminist punks Pussy Riot, New York indie-pop duo Cults, rapper-singer Yoni Wolf (of Why?), DJ-producer Matthew Dear and Canadian rockers Land of Talk.

You’ll also notice an ocean of local bands led by Boise synthwave superheroes Magic Sword. (That group will go on to perform at Sasquatch Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in spring. Sasquatch tickets go on sale Saturday.)

The 442 acts on this year’s Treefort bill won’t actually be the grand total. There’s always a van load of stragglers added late. But it’s time to start studying up. Treefort’s lineup is intimidating to swallow, let alone digest. Mostly, though, it’s a thrill if you’re a live-music diehard.

Treefort tickets are available now, and it’s cheaper to buy early. Five-day general-admission wristbands are $175, but prices inch upwards March 1.

Here are this year’s Treefort acts, as revealed in three rounds of announcements. Online: treefortmusicfest.com.

Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic Andrew W.K. Zola Jesus Oddisee & Good Compny Lido Pimienta Connan Mockasin Built To Spill Galactic Twin Peaks Cindy Wilson Hanni El Khatib Antibalas U.S. Girls Treepeople Thunderpussy The Districts Horse Feathers Mirah Titus Andronicus Lola Marsh The Suffers Kelly Lee Owens Wild Ones Kweku Collins The Seshen Michael Rault Pujol De Lux Nnamdi Ogbonnaya Dark Rooms KOLARS Field Medic Earth Girl Helen Brown The Dip Quinn DeVeaux Vundabar Mobley The Muckers Kinski Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Michna Escondido Dear Nora Nick Delffs Wimps The Still Tide Afrosonics Ned Evett & Triple Double Dark Swallows Motherhood Federale Dirt Fishermen Fruit & Flowers Sun Blood Stories Skating Polly Kitty Crimes SISTERS Ratboys Rosie Tucker Secret Drum Band Timmy The Teeth Current Joys Orquestra Pacifico Tropical Dante Elephante Porlolo XDS Overlake Alien Boy Oso Negro Bell’s Roar Pregnant CJ Boyd The Raven & The Writing Desk Wildermiss Tispur Robin Bacior Sun Valley Gun Club Super Sparkle Up is the Down is the Soul Refuge Surfs Drugs Tag Along Friend Eldren The Hoot Hoots Serpentfoot Groggy Bikini Crona Clone The Kinky Fingers King and Queen of the Losers Skinny The Kid Ancient Elk Melacrusin The Vang Basics Princess Nokia Rapsody Jamila Woods Typhoon Partner Christopher Willits Eliot Lipp Low Cut Connie The Regrettes The Russ Liquid Test Big Dipper Milk & Bone Rituals of Mine Sonny Smith Springtime Carnivore Yonatan Gat Starcrawler Jherek Bischoff Clarke and the Himselfs Andy Frasco Olivia Jean Thick Business Selector Dub Narcotic Haley Heynderickx High Up Aan Frigs Needles//Pins H-Hour Everyone Is Dirty Prom Queen Genders Cavegreen Mike Coykendall Hobosexual Cerberus Rex Cones Haunted Summer Host BlackWater HolyLight Stelth Ulvang Prism Bitch Crystal Ghost East Forest Marshall Poole Battlehooch Benoit Pioulard LED Whispertown Western Daughter Kuinka Toy Zoo Andrew Sheppard Dick Stusso Tocaio Sunbathe And And And Nelly Kate Leafraker Brooke Would Kelli Schaefer Rubedo Ealdor Bealu Dear Rabbit Endorphins Lost Smokey Brights Random Canyon Growlers Whippoorwill Childspeak Another Man Out The Window Edison Jordan Thornquest With Child Caitlin James Midwife Hummingbird of Death Sammy Brue Easter Island George Washing Machine The Brankas Gentle Spirit Tambalka Old Death Whisper Madisun Proof The Love Bunch People With Bodies Cassiopeia Alleys Laika The Dog Gold Casio Idyltime Pure Ivy Hallowed Oak Juice! déCollage queen boychild Buff Mervyn Yardsss Pussy Riot Cults Matthew Dear Magic Sword Yoni Wolf Land of Talk Shook Twins Together Pangea ill-ēsha Um.. SassyBlack Epic Beardmen Five Alarm Funk Mimicking Birds Helvetia Karl Blau Esme Patterson Cy Dune La Misa Negra Jeff Crosby Zee Will Guayaba Abhi The Nomad Mad Zach Brett Netson Hillfolk Noir Lala Lala Street Fever Pezzner Lounge on Fire Qais Essar BOYO Foul Weather Swatkins & The Positive Agenda Weeed Black Belt Eagle Scout Madeline Kenney Bijouxx Tom Brosseau Rick Maguire from Pile MeeRa (Robin Finck) Myke Bogan Crosss Mint Field ill.Gates Sol Rising PremRock & Fresh Kils Roselit Bone Big White Paper Gates minihorse Storie Grubb & The Holy Wars Star Warrior The Boise Philharmonic String Quartet Máscaras Zack Quintana Band Frim Fram Four Kulululu Red Hands Black Feet The Dirty Moogs Sego Ardalan Dana Buoy Slow Corpse Adam Jones Lonesome Leash Acid Tongue St. Terrible (and the Gospel of Nothingness ∆) SFM – Steve Fulton Music Dodgy Mountain Men Tylor & The Train Robbers Little Junior Danny Blaqk & The Galaxy Traitors Gate Immortal Bird La Louma elDopamine Kid Dakota Dreamend Infernal Coil Jo Passed Rocci Johnson Band Mojo Green Moaning Sick Wish Holiday Friends Heatwarmer Transistor Send Other Desires Junior Rocket Scientist New Move Bart Budwig’s Amperband Curtis / Sutton & The Scavengers The Hand Blackcloud Swim Camp Jupiter Holiday Bamboozle The Green Zoo Teenage Candy 208 Ensemble Methods of Dance Esseks Deeveaux Styles in Black Pueblo Kadeejah Streets WOH Club Grayson County Burn Ban Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints Hokum Hi-Flyers Taylor Kingman Eleanor Murray Ryan Oxford Neighbor Lady a.k.a. Belle Sheep Bridge Jumpers Rory Van James Parade of Bad Guys Shimi Tree Flamenco Denim Casket The Pleasure Routine Nouveauxfaux Shakewell Monster Planet Raener DMVU Bad Licks Gipsy Moonrise Grizzly Goat Bread & Circus Benyaro Trevor Green Naan Violence Hot Pursuit Throes Swarm Beating Bodie Failure Machine Alastair Lux Groove 2cg Axiom Tha Wyze Zero Killer Whale Black Bolt Cmmnwlth Brackets Wicked Bears Faustina Masigat Big Ups Tino Drima Electric Coconut Sea’s Apprentice Preakedness Honyock Frankie Simone Cam Callahan & Campaign Revival Donald Bumps Jonn E Combat EvoluShawn The Lonely Children The Max Beefwater Band Whereling Shucking Fit Luke Messimer Mother Yeti Eleven & Jason D Soul Catalyst Les Fortunate Love-Lace The French Tips Space Car Firesigns Tyto Alba Simber Effy K Something Spicy KC Nova sautrah Alarms Psych Sirens ohbrando NIIX Reflektion StormShadow Hear The Taste Urban Outfielders Ponderay Dirt Russell Spiritual Warfare & The Greasy Shadows Wend The Astrophobes Rejection Pact Alec Lytle & Them Rounders MAITA Ana Lete Hand Trembler Catskills The Seatopians The Weary Times Far From Giants The Guardians of Virginity Kathleen Williams Black Kaweah The Lady & The Boy Wild Spells Dave Stringer Jetski Nude Oil Astro Tan Kyle Emerson The Pan Handles ACUDETH Cloudest Speaker Dadwave Mr. Grant Olsen Cactus Coy Tora’dan LadyTramp Kissee Clinton Herrick & Heather Meuleman Night Fighter Dan Had It Bullets Are The Cure Paul Kenny and the Lone Wolves Deviant Kin Soul Ipsum Kneix Henry Canyons Jonathan Warren & The Billy Goats Imaginary Tricks Red Light Challenge Mt. Eddy The Sun and The Mirror Golder Strange Luci Kolada Great Bait Dedicated Servers The Trees The Trees Mellisan Fall Creek String Band The Mutineers Hybrid Sheep Organizer Whippin Shitties Ola Sweet Tim Andreae Boise Rockeoke Chief Broom Ali Ryan Kyler Daron Uni

