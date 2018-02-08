More Videos

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

From the Boise All-Ages Movement Project to an acoustic Doug Martsch concert on Thursday, March 24, 2017, Treefort has music for everyone — and there's only more to come. Events run through Sunday. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

442 acts are coming to Treefort Music Fest. Here’s the full list

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

February 08, 2018 10:05 AM

The beautiful part about Treefort Music Fest is that bands you’re unfamiliar with today will be ones you’re talking about tomorrow.

Treefort will stick to its roots in its seventh year, which is March 21-25 in Downtown Boise: established indie rockers, emerging acts, local bands — and two or three performers your Dad has even heard of. (In this case, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and Cindy Wilson of B-52’s fame.)

If your tastes skew slightly more current, you’ll nod knowingly while perusing the third and final wave of Treefort performers, which was announced today. It includes Moscow, Russia-based feminist punks Pussy Riot, New York indie-pop duo Cults, rapper-singer Yoni Wolf (of Why?), DJ-producer Matthew Dear and Canadian rockers Land of Talk.

You’ll also notice an ocean of local bands led by Boise synthwave superheroes Magic Sword. (That group will go on to perform at Sasquatch Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in spring. Sasquatch tickets go on sale Saturday.)

The 442 acts on this year’s Treefort bill won’t actually be the grand total. There’s always a van load of stragglers added late. But it’s time to start studying up. Treefort’s lineup is intimidating to swallow, let alone digest. Mostly, though, it’s a thrill if you’re a live-music diehard.

Treefort tickets are available now, and it’s cheaper to buy early. Five-day general-admission wristbands are $175, but prices inch upwards March 1.

Here are this year’s Treefort acts, as revealed in three rounds of announcements. Online: treefortmusicfest.com.

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Andrew W.K.

Zola Jesus

Oddisee & Good Compny

Lido Pimienta

Connan Mockasin

Built To Spill

Galactic

Twin Peaks

Cindy Wilson

Hanni El Khatib

Antibalas

U.S. Girls

Treepeople

Thunderpussy

The Districts

Horse Feathers

Mirah

Titus Andronicus

Lola Marsh

The Suffers

Kelly Lee Owens

Wild Ones

Kweku Collins

The Seshen

Michael Rault

Pujol

De Lux

Nnamdi Ogbonnaya

Dark Rooms

KOLARS

Field Medic

Earth Girl Helen Brown

The Dip

Quinn DeVeaux

Vundabar

Mobley

The Muckers

Kinski

Ed Schrader’s Music Beat

Michna

Escondido

Dear Nora

Nick Delffs

Wimps

The Still Tide

Afrosonics

Ned Evett & Triple Double

Dark Swallows

Motherhood

Federale

Dirt Fishermen

Fruit & Flowers

Sun Blood Stories

Skating Polly

Kitty Crimes

SISTERS

Ratboys

Rosie Tucker

Secret Drum Band

Timmy The Teeth

Current Joys

Orquestra Pacifico Tropical

Dante Elephante

Porlolo

XDS

Overlake

Alien Boy

Oso Negro

Bell’s Roar

Pregnant

CJ Boyd

The Raven & The Writing Desk

Wildermiss

Tispur

Robin Bacior

Sun Valley Gun Club

Super Sparkle

Up is the Down is the

Soul Refuge

Surfs Drugs

Tag Along Friend

Eldren

The Hoot Hoots

Serpentfoot

Groggy Bikini

Crona Clone

The Kinky Fingers

King and Queen of the Losers

Skinny The Kid

Ancient Elk

Melacrusin

The Vang Basics

Princess Nokia

Rapsody

Jamila Woods

Typhoon

Partner

Christopher Willits

Eliot Lipp

Low Cut Connie

The Regrettes

The Russ Liquid Test

Big Dipper

Milk & Bone

Rituals of Mine

Sonny Smith

Springtime Carnivore

Yonatan Gat

Starcrawler

Jherek Bischoff

Clarke and the Himselfs

Andy Frasco

Olivia Jean

Thick Business

Selector Dub Narcotic

Haley Heynderickx

High Up

Aan

Frigs

Needles//Pins

H-Hour

Everyone Is Dirty

Prom Queen

Genders

Cavegreen

Mike Coykendall

Hobosexual

Cerberus Rex

Cones

Haunted Summer

Host

BlackWater HolyLight

Stelth Ulvang

Prism Bitch

Crystal Ghost

East Forest

Marshall Poole

Battlehooch

Benoit Pioulard

LED

Whispertown

Western Daughter

Kuinka

Toy Zoo

Andrew Sheppard

Dick Stusso

Tocaio

Sunbathe

And And And

Nelly Kate

Leafraker

Brooke Would

Kelli Schaefer

Rubedo

Ealdor Bealu

Dear Rabbit

Endorphins Lost

Smokey Brights

Random Canyon Growlers

Whippoorwill

Childspeak

Another Man Out The Window

Edison

Jordan Thornquest

With Child

Caitlin James

Midwife

Hummingbird of Death

Sammy Brue

Easter Island

George Washing Machine

The Brankas

Gentle Spirit

Tambalka

Old Death Whisper

Madisun Proof

The Love Bunch

People With Bodies

Cassiopeia

Alleys

Laika The Dog

Gold Casio

Idyltime

Pure Ivy

Hallowed Oak

Juice!

déCollage

queen boychild

Buff Mervyn

Yardsss

Pussy Riot

Cults

Matthew Dear

Magic Sword

Yoni Wolf

Land of Talk

Shook Twins

Together Pangea

ill-ēsha

Um..

SassyBlack

Epic Beardmen

Five Alarm Funk

Mimicking Birds

Helvetia

Karl Blau

Esme Patterson

Cy Dune

La Misa Negra

Jeff Crosby

Zee Will

Guayaba

Abhi The Nomad

Mad Zach

Brett Netson

Hillfolk Noir

Lala Lala

Street Fever

Pezzner

Lounge on Fire

Qais Essar

BOYO

Foul Weather

Swatkins & The Positive Agenda

Weeed

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Madeline Kenney

Bijouxx

Tom Brosseau

Rick Maguire from Pile

MeeRa (Robin Finck)

Myke Bogan

Crosss

Mint Field

ill.Gates

Sol Rising

PremRock & Fresh Kils

Roselit Bone

Big White

Paper Gates

minihorse

Storie Grubb & The Holy Wars

Star Warrior

The Boise Philharmonic String Quartet

Máscaras

Zack Quintana Band

Frim Fram Four

Kulululu

Red Hands Black Feet

The Dirty Moogs

Sego

Ardalan

Dana Buoy

Slow Corpse

Adam Jones

Lonesome Leash

Acid Tongue

St. Terrible (and the Gospel of Nothingness ∆)

SFM – Steve Fulton Music

Dodgy Mountain Men

Tylor & The Train Robbers

Little Junior

Danny Blaqk & The Galaxy

Traitors Gate

Immortal Bird

La Louma

elDopamine

Kid Dakota

Dreamend

Infernal Coil

Jo Passed

Rocci Johnson Band

Mojo Green

Moaning

Sick Wish

Holiday Friends

Heatwarmer

Transistor Send

Other Desires

Junior Rocket Scientist

New Move

Bart Budwig’s Amperband

Curtis / Sutton & The Scavengers

The Hand

Blackcloud

Swim Camp

Jupiter Holiday

Bamboozle

The Green Zoo

Teenage Candy

208 Ensemble

Methods of Dance

Esseks

Deeveaux

Styles in Black

Pueblo

Kadeejah Streets

WOH Club

Grayson County Burn Ban

Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints

Hokum Hi-Flyers

Taylor Kingman

Eleanor Murray

Ryan Oxford

Neighbor Lady

a.k.a. Belle

Sheep Bridge Jumpers

Rory Van James

Parade of Bad Guys

Shimi Tree Flamenco

Denim Casket

The Pleasure Routine

Nouveauxfaux

Shakewell

Monster Planet

Raener

DMVU

Bad Licks

Gipsy Moonrise

Grizzly Goat

Bread & Circus

Benyaro

Trevor Green

Naan Violence

Hot Pursuit

Throes

Swarm Beating

Bodie

Failure Machine

Alastair

Lux Groove

2cg

Axiom Tha Wyze

Zero

Killer Whale

Black Bolt

Cmmnwlth

Brackets

Wicked Bears

Faustina Masigat

Big Ups

Tino Drima

Electric Coconut

Sea’s Apprentice

Preakedness

Honyock

Frankie Simone

Cam Callahan & Campaign Revival

Donald Bumps

Jonn E Combat

EvoluShawn

The Lonely Children

The Max Beefwater Band

Whereling

Shucking Fit

Luke Messimer

Mother Yeti

Eleven & Jason D

Soul Catalyst

Les Fortunate

Love-Lace

The French Tips

Space Car

Firesigns

Tyto Alba

Simber

Effy K

Something Spicy

KC Nova

sautrah

Alarms

Psych Sirens

ohbrando

NIIX

Reflektion

StormShadow

Hear The Taste

Urban Outfielders

Ponderay

Dirt Russell

Spiritual Warfare & The Greasy Shadows

Wend

The Astrophobes

Rejection Pact

Alec Lytle & Them Rounders

MAITA

Ana Lete

Hand Trembler

Catskills

The Seatopians

The Weary Times

Far From Giants

The Guardians of Virginity

Kathleen Williams

Black Kaweah

The Lady & The Boy

Wild Spells

Dave Stringer

Jetski

Nude Oil

Astro Tan

Kyle Emerson

The Pan Handles

ACUDETH

Cloudest Speaker

Dadwave

Mr. Grant Olsen

Cactus Coy

Tora’dan

LadyTramp

Kissee

Clinton Herrick & Heather Meuleman

Night Fighter

Dan Had It

Bullets Are The Cure

Paul Kenny and the Lone Wolves

Deviant Kin

Soul Ipsum

Kneix

Henry Canyons

Jonathan Warren & The Billy Goats

Imaginary Tricks

Red Light Challenge

Mt. Eddy

The Sun and The Mirror

Golder Strange

Luci Kolada

Great Bait

Dedicated Servers

The Trees The Trees

Mellisan

Fall Creek String Band

The Mutineers

Hybrid Sheep Organizer

Whippin Shitties

Ola Sweet

Tim Andreae

Boise Rockeoke

Chief Broom

Ali Ryan

Kyler Daron

Uni

• • • 

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman.