442 acts are coming to Treefort Music Fest. Here’s the full list

The beautiful part about Treefort Music Fest is that bands you’re unfamiliar with today will be ones you’re talking about tomorrow.
Treefort will stick to its roots in its seventh year, which is March 21-25 in Downtown Boise: established indie rockers, emerging acts, local bands — and two or three performers your Dad has even heard of. (In this case, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and Cindy Wilson of B-52’s fame.)
If your tastes skew slightly more current, you’ll nod knowingly while perusing the third and final wave of Treefort performers, which was announced today. It includes Moscow, Russia-based feminist punks Pussy Riot, New York indie-pop duo Cults, rapper-singer Yoni Wolf (of Why?), DJ-producer Matthew Dear and Canadian rockers Land of Talk.
You’ll also notice an ocean of local bands led by Boise synthwave superheroes Magic Sword. (That group will go on to perform at Sasquatch Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in spring. Sasquatch tickets go on sale Saturday.)
Never miss a local story.
The 442 acts on this year’s Treefort bill won’t actually be the grand total. There’s always a van load of stragglers added late. But it’s time to start studying up. Treefort’s lineup is intimidating to swallow, let alone digest. Mostly, though, it’s a thrill if you’re a live-music diehard.
Treefort tickets are available now, and it’s cheaper to buy early. Five-day general-admission wristbands are $175, but prices inch upwards March 1.
Here are this year’s Treefort acts, as revealed in three rounds of announcements. Online: treefortmusicfest.com.
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Andrew W.K.
Zola Jesus
Oddisee & Good Compny
Lido Pimienta
Connan Mockasin
Built To Spill
Galactic
Twin Peaks
Cindy Wilson
Hanni El Khatib
Antibalas
U.S. Girls
Treepeople
Thunderpussy
The Districts
Horse Feathers
Mirah
Titus Andronicus
Lola Marsh
The Suffers
Kelly Lee Owens
Wild Ones
Kweku Collins
The Seshen
Michael Rault
Pujol
De Lux
Nnamdi Ogbonnaya
Dark Rooms
KOLARS
Field Medic
Earth Girl Helen Brown
The Dip
Quinn DeVeaux
Vundabar
Mobley
The Muckers
Kinski
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat
Michna
Escondido
Dear Nora
Nick Delffs
Wimps
The Still Tide
Afrosonics
Ned Evett & Triple Double
Dark Swallows
Motherhood
Federale
Dirt Fishermen
Fruit & Flowers
Sun Blood Stories
Skating Polly
Kitty Crimes
SISTERS
Ratboys
Rosie Tucker
Secret Drum Band
Timmy The Teeth
Current Joys
Orquestra Pacifico Tropical
Dante Elephante
Porlolo
XDS
Overlake
Alien Boy
Oso Negro
Bell’s Roar
Pregnant
CJ Boyd
The Raven & The Writing Desk
Wildermiss
Tispur
Robin Bacior
Sun Valley Gun Club
Super Sparkle
Up is the Down is the
Soul Refuge
Surfs Drugs
Tag Along Friend
Eldren
The Hoot Hoots
Serpentfoot
Groggy Bikini
Crona Clone
The Kinky Fingers
King and Queen of the Losers
Skinny The Kid
Ancient Elk
Melacrusin
The Vang Basics
Princess Nokia
Rapsody
Jamila Woods
Typhoon
Partner
Christopher Willits
Eliot Lipp
Low Cut Connie
The Regrettes
The Russ Liquid Test
Big Dipper
Milk & Bone
Rituals of Mine
Sonny Smith
Springtime Carnivore
Yonatan Gat
Starcrawler
Jherek Bischoff
Clarke and the Himselfs
Andy Frasco
Olivia Jean
Thick Business
Selector Dub Narcotic
Haley Heynderickx
High Up
Aan
Frigs
Needles//Pins
H-Hour
Everyone Is Dirty
Prom Queen
Genders
Cavegreen
Mike Coykendall
Hobosexual
Cerberus Rex
Cones
Haunted Summer
Host
BlackWater HolyLight
Stelth Ulvang
Prism Bitch
Crystal Ghost
East Forest
Marshall Poole
Battlehooch
Benoit Pioulard
LED
Whispertown
Western Daughter
Kuinka
Toy Zoo
Andrew Sheppard
Dick Stusso
Tocaio
Sunbathe
And And And
Nelly Kate
Leafraker
Brooke Would
Kelli Schaefer
Rubedo
Ealdor Bealu
Dear Rabbit
Endorphins Lost
Smokey Brights
Random Canyon Growlers
Whippoorwill
Childspeak
Another Man Out The Window
Edison
Jordan Thornquest
With Child
Caitlin James
Midwife
Hummingbird of Death
Sammy Brue
Easter Island
George Washing Machine
The Brankas
Gentle Spirit
Tambalka
Old Death Whisper
Madisun Proof
The Love Bunch
People With Bodies
Cassiopeia
Alleys
Laika The Dog
Gold Casio
Idyltime
Pure Ivy
Hallowed Oak
Juice!
déCollage
queen boychild
Buff Mervyn
Yardsss
Pussy Riot
Cults
Matthew Dear
Magic Sword
Yoni Wolf
Land of Talk
Shook Twins
Together Pangea
ill-ēsha
Um..
SassyBlack
Epic Beardmen
Five Alarm Funk
Mimicking Birds
Helvetia
Karl Blau
Esme Patterson
Cy Dune
La Misa Negra
Jeff Crosby
Zee Will
Guayaba
Abhi The Nomad
Mad Zach
Brett Netson
Hillfolk Noir
Lala Lala
Street Fever
Pezzner
Lounge on Fire
Qais Essar
BOYO
Foul Weather
Swatkins & The Positive Agenda
Weeed
Black Belt Eagle Scout
Madeline Kenney
Bijouxx
Tom Brosseau
Rick Maguire from Pile
MeeRa (Robin Finck)
Myke Bogan
Crosss
Mint Field
ill.Gates
Sol Rising
PremRock & Fresh Kils
Roselit Bone
Big White
Paper Gates
minihorse
Storie Grubb & The Holy Wars
Star Warrior
The Boise Philharmonic String Quartet
Máscaras
Zack Quintana Band
Frim Fram Four
Kulululu
Red Hands Black Feet
The Dirty Moogs
Sego
Ardalan
Dana Buoy
Slow Corpse
Adam Jones
Lonesome Leash
Acid Tongue
St. Terrible (and the Gospel of Nothingness ∆)
SFM – Steve Fulton Music
Dodgy Mountain Men
Tylor & The Train Robbers
Little Junior
Danny Blaqk & The Galaxy
Traitors Gate
Immortal Bird
La Louma
elDopamine
Kid Dakota
Dreamend
Infernal Coil
Jo Passed
Rocci Johnson Band
Mojo Green
Moaning
Sick Wish
Holiday Friends
Heatwarmer
Transistor Send
Other Desires
Junior Rocket Scientist
New Move
Bart Budwig’s Amperband
Curtis / Sutton & The Scavengers
The Hand
Blackcloud
Swim Camp
Jupiter Holiday
Bamboozle
The Green Zoo
Teenage Candy
208 Ensemble
Methods of Dance
Esseks
Deeveaux
Styles in Black
Pueblo
Kadeejah Streets
WOH Club
Grayson County Burn Ban
Birch Pereira & the Gin Joints
Hokum Hi-Flyers
Taylor Kingman
Eleanor Murray
Ryan Oxford
Neighbor Lady
a.k.a. Belle
Sheep Bridge Jumpers
Rory Van James
Parade of Bad Guys
Shimi Tree Flamenco
Denim Casket
The Pleasure Routine
Nouveauxfaux
Shakewell
Monster Planet
Raener
DMVU
Bad Licks
Gipsy Moonrise
Grizzly Goat
Bread & Circus
Benyaro
Trevor Green
Naan Violence
Hot Pursuit
Throes
Swarm Beating
Bodie
Failure Machine
Alastair
Lux Groove
2cg
Axiom Tha Wyze
Zero
Killer Whale
Black Bolt
Cmmnwlth
Brackets
Wicked Bears
Faustina Masigat
Big Ups
Tino Drima
Electric Coconut
Sea’s Apprentice
Preakedness
Honyock
Frankie Simone
Cam Callahan & Campaign Revival
Donald Bumps
Jonn E Combat
EvoluShawn
The Lonely Children
The Max Beefwater Band
Whereling
Shucking Fit
Luke Messimer
Mother Yeti
Eleven & Jason D
Soul Catalyst
Les Fortunate
Love-Lace
The French Tips
Space Car
Firesigns
Tyto Alba
Simber
Effy K
Something Spicy
KC Nova
sautrah
Alarms
Psych Sirens
ohbrando
NIIX
Reflektion
StormShadow
Hear The Taste
Urban Outfielders
Ponderay
Dirt Russell
Spiritual Warfare & The Greasy Shadows
Wend
The Astrophobes
Rejection Pact
Alec Lytle & Them Rounders
MAITA
Ana Lete
Hand Trembler
Catskills
The Seatopians
The Weary Times
Far From Giants
The Guardians of Virginity
Kathleen Williams
Black Kaweah
The Lady & The Boy
Wild Spells
Dave Stringer
Jetski
Nude Oil
Astro Tan
Kyle Emerson
The Pan Handles
ACUDETH
Cloudest Speaker
Dadwave
Mr. Grant Olsen
Cactus Coy
Tora’dan
LadyTramp
Kissee
Clinton Herrick & Heather Meuleman
Night Fighter
Dan Had It
Bullets Are The Cure
Paul Kenny and the Lone Wolves
Deviant Kin
Soul Ipsum
Kneix
Henry Canyons
Jonathan Warren & The Billy Goats
Imaginary Tricks
Red Light Challenge
Mt. Eddy
The Sun and The Mirror
Golder Strange
Luci Kolada
Great Bait
Dedicated Servers
The Trees The Trees
Mellisan
Fall Creek String Band
The Mutineers
Hybrid Sheep Organizer
Whippin Shitties
Ola Sweet
Tim Andreae
Boise Rockeoke
Chief Broom
Ali Ryan
Kyler Daron
Uni
• • •
