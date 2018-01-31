More Videos

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise 2:05

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

Pause
Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 1:40

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 1:50

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations

Trail to Stack Rock is open 1:21

Trail to Stack Rock is open

First Alive After Five of 2017 packs The Grove Plaza 2:29

First Alive After Five of 2017 packs The Grove Plaza

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his 'fan' mail 1:31

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

Woman's tribute to her late daughter was ruined, until Nampa Fire Department arrived 0:09

Woman's tribute to her late daughter was ruined, until Nampa Fire Department arrived

This Nampa mother has a touching tribute to her late daughter 0:09

This Nampa mother has a touching tribute to her late daughter

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Kevin Hopper of Capitol Bar in Boise shows how to make a Gimlet, a classic cocktail. Bruce Whiting
Kevin Hopper of Capitol Bar in Boise shows how to make a Gimlet, a classic cocktail. Bruce Whiting
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

Here is the most popular cocktail in every state. Why so sour, Idaho?

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

January 31, 2018 02:35 PM

Idahoans like their liquor. The State Liquor Division sold more booze than ever in fiscal year 2017.

But what’s Idaho’s favorite cocktail?

Make it a Whiskey Sour, says Versus Reviews. The product-review website used Google search-interest data to create a new graphic listing the most popular cocktails in each state.

I’m skeptical about using web-search data as the criteria for real-world popularity. (A recent Highspeedinternet.com graphic about the most popular Netflix shows in each state seemed ludicrous. “Star Trek: Discovery” isn’t available on Netflix in the United States. How could anyone call it Oregon’s favorite?)

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But cultural popularity contests are fun, even if they’re flawed. Besides, Idaho’s love affair with the Whiskey Sour sounds plausible. After all, Idaho’s biggest-selling booze by volume is Black Velvet. Yo, Canadian Whiskey Sour, anyone?

Kevin Hopper, bar manager at Capitol Bar, 6100 W. State St. in Boise, sells a “good amount” of Whiskey Sours. But Capitol Bar’s focus on craft cocktails might skew things.

“We make them right,” Hopper explains. “We also get a lot of requests for Old Fashioneds. But that’s based on us and our reputation.”

Why would someone Google for a Whiskey Sour? Probably for the recipe. A Whiskey Sour is made with whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup and a garnish. (Hold the cherry, please. Hate ’em.)

Sometimes, home mixologists and bars are known to take shortcuts.

“Some places will just throw lemonade off the gun in there,” Hopper says, laughing. “Seriously, that’s probably what most people are getting when they order one.”

Along with Long Island Iced Tea, the Whiskey Sour was the most popular cocktail in the Versus Review graphic. Each won six states. The trendy Moscow Mule topped five states.

If you include mixed drinks in the cocktail popularity contest — liquor and a single mixer — Hopper has a clear winner at Capitol Bar.

Vodka Soda. Or maybe Vodka Tonic.

“Probably Vodka Soda,” Hopper decides, chuckling. “As sad as that is to say, from my perspective. There’s other stuff out there, guys!”

• • • 

Want the latest Idaho entertainment news? Track Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise 2:05

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

Pause
Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 1:40

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 1:50

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations

Trail to Stack Rock is open 1:21

Trail to Stack Rock is open

First Alive After Five of 2017 packs The Grove Plaza 2:29

First Alive After Five of 2017 packs The Grove Plaza

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his 'fan' mail 1:31

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

Woman's tribute to her late daughter was ruined, until Nampa Fire Department arrived 0:09

Woman's tribute to her late daughter was ruined, until Nampa Fire Department arrived

This Nampa mother has a touching tribute to her late daughter 0:09

This Nampa mother has a touching tribute to her late daughter

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains 1:29

Majority of football players had CTE shows study of donated brains

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.