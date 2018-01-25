5 Things to Do This Weekend in Boise

1. GO FOR THAT
Is the nationwide Hall & Oates tour coming to Boise? Not likely. But singer-songwriter Nicki Bluhm, who does a mean cover of “I Can’t Go For That,” will perform Saturday at the Knitting Factory. She’s opening for Idaho native Josh Ritter. Other live-music highlights this weekend include Swedish metal band Avatar blasting the Knitting Factory apart on Friday, Three Dog Night rekindling the late ’60s and early ’70s at the Egyptian Theatre on Saturday, and Tonight Alive and Silverstein co-headlining Sunday at the Knitting Factory.
2. PAY THE BILL
Comedian Bill Engvall of Blue Collar Comedy tour fame will roll into the Morrison Center for an evening of laughter Sunday. (It’s a nice, early 6 p.m. show, Grandma.) Be ready for his stupid people gag: “Here’s your sign.”
3. THINK SNOW
Bogus Basin got some powder! The lifts are running and the mountain is groomed. If you want massive snow sculptures, the 53rd annual McCall Winter Carnival starts Friday and runs through Feb. 4.
4. GET CENTERED
On Saturday, the Canyon County Kids Expo fills the Ford Idaho Center with jump houses, clowns, face painting — and tons of booths, of course. And the Boise Centre will host the 18th annual Idaho Remodeling and Design Show on Saturday and Sunday. More than 100 exhibits are planned.
5. GO WESTERN
When Entertainment Weekly claims that Christian Bale’s new movie, “Hostiles,” is the best Western since “Unforgiven,” it’s time to saddle up and head to the megaplex. Because “Unforgiven” was a fantastic film.
• • •
