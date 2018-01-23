Luke Bryan performs at the Faster Horses Music Festival in the Brooklyn Trails Campground at Michigan International Speedway on July 23, 2017, in Brooklyn, Michigan.
Country star Luke Bryan to perform a summer-ending Idaho show. You should probably go

By Michael Deeds

January 23, 2018 04:55 PM

Luke Bryan can’t get enough of Idaho.

The singer, songwriter and all-around country superstar was a headliner at last summer’s Mountain Home Country Music Festival, and he sold out Taco Bell Arena in Boise two years earlier.

Now he’s got his eye on Nampa. Bryan’s website revealed today that he’ll perform Thursday, Sept. 20, at the Ford Idaho Center.

Ticket information has not been released. But CMT says the freshly revealed dates are an extension of his What Makes You Country Tour, “scheduled around his side gig judging ‘American Idol,’ which returns to ABC on March 11.” The opening acts are slated to be Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce, according to CMT.

If you’re a country fan, you should probably go to this one. As Rolling Stone wrote in a concert review last year, “Bryan is a two-time Entertainer of the Year for a reason.”

• • • 

