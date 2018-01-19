One for you, one for Mom: Fall Out Boy, Journey/Def Leppard shows are coming to Boise

After a holiday-season famine, concert announcements are pouring in as fast as we can digest them.
The latest news: Fall Out Boy is headed to Boise, and Journey and Def Leppard will co-headline a show in Nampa.
Fall Out Boy will perform Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Taco Bell Arena. Machine Gun Kelly will open the evening. It’s the first Idaho arena-headlining showcase for Fall Out Boy, which giggeed at the 999-capacity The Big Easy (now the Knitting Factory) in 2004 and 2005.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at Ticketmaster for $30.50, $50.50 and $70.50. There’s also a presale slated for Jan. 25.
Meanwhile, fans of ’70s and ’80s hard rock will welcome the return of Def Leppard and Journey, who visit the Boise area every few years. The groups will play Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Ford Idaho Center. Journey will close the show. (This is interesting when you consider that Def Leppard is the band with its original singer, right?)
Ticket information about that concert hasn’t been released yet.
• • •
