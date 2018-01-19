Patrick Stump of the band Fall Out Boy performs at the Capital One Arena on Dec. 11, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Patrick Stump of the band Fall Out Boy performs at the Capital One Arena on Dec. 11, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Owen Sweeney Invision/AP
Patrick Stump of the band Fall Out Boy performs at the Capital One Arena on Dec. 11, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Owen Sweeney Invision/AP
Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

One for you, one for Mom: Fall Out Boy, Journey/Def Leppard shows are coming to Boise

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

January 19, 2018 09:59 AM

After a holiday-season famine, concert announcements are pouring in as fast as we can digest them.

The latest news: Fall Out Boy is headed to Boise, and Journey and Def Leppard will co-headline a show in Nampa.

Fall Out Boy will perform Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Taco Bell Arena. Machine Gun Kelly will open the evening. It’s the first Idaho arena-headlining showcase for Fall Out Boy, which giggeed at the 999-capacity The Big Easy (now the Knitting Factory) in 2004 and 2005.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 at Ticketmaster for $30.50, $50.50 and $70.50. There’s also a presale slated for Jan. 25.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, fans of ’70s and ’80s hard rock will welcome the return of Def Leppard and Journey, who visit the Boise area every few years. The groups will play Wednesday, Sept. 26, at the Ford Idaho Center. Journey will close the show. (This is interesting when you consider that Def Leppard is the band with its original singer, right?)

Ticket information about that concert hasn’t been released yet.

• • • 

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

    At a soft opening July 9, Dan Sell and Kasey Allen, owners of The Stil at 786 W. Broad St. in Boise, talked about the qualities that set their ice cream shop apart.

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise 2:05

Fresh, creative ingredients at The Stil ice cream shop in Boise
Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise 1:40

Fort Street Station pub opens in Boise
Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations 1:50

Check out Bogus Basin’s summer renovations

View More Video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.