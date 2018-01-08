More Videos

‘No regrets’: Local brewery to close at end of January. All beers $2 until then

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

January 08, 2018 03:32 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Meridian’s only brewery is closing — and selling beer for cheap until that happens.

Slanted Rock Brewing Co., 2374 E. Cinema Drive, revealed on Facebook that it will suspend operations and shutter at the end of the month. The brewery and taproom’s last day is Jan. 27.

Until then? “Every beer is two bucks all the time Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” co-owner Bob Lonseth said.

Slanted Rock’s owners hope to reopen at a new location. “If we can stay in Meridian, that would be great, but it may not happen to be in Meridian,” he said in a phone interview. “We’ll see.”

Slanted Rock’s lease is expiring, explained Lonseth, who founded the craft brewery with his wife, Alesa, and business partner Vincent Melchor. Slanted Rock’s owners and the building landlord have agreed to part ways, Lonseth said. One of Slanted Rock’s primary investors, John E. MacCrisken, died recently, adding a financial challenge.

The numbers did not add up for a future at the current site, Lonseth said.

“It’s disappointing. It’s sad. We made a few mistakes along the way. It’s a learning experience,” Lonseth said. “We have no regrets, and we’re looking forward to the time that we can relaunch.”

There is no guarantee that Slanted Rock will reopen, but Lonseth is optimistic.

“... If things go as planned, then we should,” he said. “But there’s no real timetable for it.”

Slanted Rock opened in late 2012 with a 15-barrel brewhouse. The brewery purchased its own canning line, and Slanted Rock six packs soon became a common sight at Boise grocery stores. Slanted Rock’s canned beers include Initial Point IPA, Iron Butt Red Ale and Silhouette Dark Ale.

Lonseth is exploring the option of contract brewing beers at another local brewery until Slanted Rock finds a new home.

“That is a possibility,” he said. “If we can do it, we’ll do our best to at least do a brew every quarter to get some of our sought-after seasonals out there.”

That beer probably would be keg-only, he added, although there’s a chance they might be able to bottle it.

Until then, Slanted Rock will sell pints at the taproom as fast as customers can fork over $2 for them. And if you’re craving a 1/6-barrel keg of something like Pantyhose Imperial Vanilla Porter for your home kegerator? Come and get it, Lonseth says.

Slanted Rock hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays.

Online: slantedrock.com.

• • • 

Michael Deeds is a columnist, blogger and drink/eat/play scribe for the Idaho Statesman. He also co-hosts “The Other Studio” music show at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.