Words &amp; Deeds

Words & Deeds

Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Words & Deeds

One of Boise’s best-known breweries just got sold. Garden City will get a new taproom

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

January 04, 2018 11:14 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

Crooked Fence Brewing Co. is going straight — straight back to its roots.

The brewery, which opened in Garden City in 2012 before relocating to Eagle in 2014, has been sold. The new owners plan to bring Crooked Fence back to Garden City and open a taproom there by spring.

Known for eye-catching artwork on its beer cans and bottles, Crooked Fence helped jumpstart the wave of local breweries that flooded the Treasure Valley over the past several years. In 2017, Crooked Fence owners Kris Price and Travis Krawl sold their Eagle property and brewpub at 3705 Idaho 16 in Eagle but continued to brew on site. Last week, they sold the Crooked Fence business and its equipment, Price says.

New owners Jeff and Maerene Cutler plan to relocate Crooked Fence’s 15-barrel brewhouse to a 4,000-square-foot space at 5220 N. Sawyer Ave. — about a block away from Crooked Fence’s original Garden City location.

Head brewer Jeff Winn will make the transition to the new spot, Jeff Cutler says. Fans of Crooked Fence shouldn’t notice any changes to the beers, he adds.

“We’re going to continue the Crooked Fence Brewing name,” Cutler says.

The new Crooked Fence taproom, which will be about 1,500 square feet, should open around April 1, Cutler says.

In 2016, Crooked Fence Brewing’s production ranked fourth in the Treasure Valley behind Payette, Sockeye and Mother Earth Brew Co. Crooked Fence brewed about 3,200 barrels in 2017, Price says.

Online: crookedfencebrewing.com.

• • • 

