New steakhouse to open this month in Boise. Here’s how to get a free appetizer

By Michael Deeds

January 03, 2018 04:07 PM

LongHorn Steakhouse, a popular chain with a ranch-style Western theme, will open its first Idaho location this month in Boise.

The newly built restaurant will debut at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7997 W. Franklin Road on a site where a Chili’s used to operate.

LongHorn, which has more than 480 restaurants nationwide, specializes in grilled steaks such as the Flo’s Filet and Outlaw Ribeye. The restaurant also offers chicken, seafood, burgers and salads.

Founded in 1981 in Atlanta, LongHorn was purchased in 2007 by chain titan Darden Restaurants, Inc., which also runs Olive Garden and Yard House, among others.

Want a free appetizer at the new LongHorn Steakhouse? Sign up for the LongHorn eClub.

Starting Jan. 24, LongHorn Steakhouse in Boise will be open seven days a week: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant does not accept reservations, but it does offer a call-ahead service, which reduces wait time.

Online: longhornsteakhouse.com.

Want more Idaho entertainment news? Follow Michael Deeds on Facebook and Twitter.

