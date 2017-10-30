The Mushroom Party pizza ($17.50) includes market mushrooms, gruyere cheese and herbs.
New Boise pizzeria opens with non-pizza suppers — and fancy cocktails

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

October 30, 2017 12:45 PM

Because they’re everywhere in Boise, it’s wise to carve your own piece of the pie if you’re a restaurateur opening a new pizza joint.

Locally owned restaurant The Wylder, which debuted Oct. 19 at 501 W. Broad St., does it by offering special non-pizza options.

The restaurant, which bills itself as “damn good pizza, craft cocktails and nightly suppers,” is on the ground floor of The Fowler apartment building in Downtown Boise.

A daily supper is featured. With the exception of Tuesdays, it’s never pizza. Mondays are French Dip ($17), Tuesdays are Neighborhood Night (any pizza and a house bottle of wine for $30), Wednesdays are Pepper Jelly Ribs ($18), Thursdays are Fried Chicken ($17), Fridays are Market Fish Night and Saturdays and Sundays are Lasagna ($17).

The Wylder also sells salads and starters.

But pizza is the core of The Wylder’s kitchen. Red pizzas are made using Bianco DiNapoli organic tomatoes and range from Crispy Pepperoni ($16.50) and Yaya’s House (Italian sausage, fennel pollen, $16.50) to the Bronco (salumi, pickled fresno chiles, burrata, $18) and Farm Girl (market vegetable, garlic, parmesan, $16.50). White pizzas, made with parmesan cream sauce, include choices such as the North End (purple kale, spinach, chili flake, parmesan, $16.50), Honey Badger (Italian sausage, ricotta, caramelized onion, spicy honey, $18) and Gem State of Mind (organic potato, caramelized onion, rosemary, sage, $16).

You can get craft beer via tap and bottle, as well as wines by the glass.

Rather sip the hard stuff? Cocktails cost $10 and include craft options such as Nothing is Real (44 North vodka, strawberry puree, orgeat syrup, black pepper), The T. Rex (Hendrick’s Gin, Dolin Blanc vermouth, Cocchi Americano) and True Grit (Buffalo Trace bourbon, chili flake, lemon and honey).

The Wylder opens at 5 p.m. for now, but those hours will expand when lunch is offered.

Online: thewylderboise.com.

• • • 

