New mac ’n’ cheese restaurant to open in Boise. (Yum, right?)

Jeff and Rhi Hoisington just signed their lease at the Boise Spectrum this week, but they’re hoping to open Mad Mac, Boise’s first dedicated macaroni-and-cheese restaurant, by the start of December.
No noodling around.
The couple, which has operated Mad Mac food truck in Boise since early 2016, is already renovating the 2,002-square-foot space at 7709 W. Overland Road. It used to be Pollo Rey restaurant.
The Mad Mac food truck’s customer base is diverse, Jeff Hoisington says. Kids. Grandparents. Affluent. Lower-income. So he envisions plenty of potential enthusiasm for a brick-and-mortar, counter-service restaurant across from Edwards 21 Cinemas.
“Who doesn’t love mac and cheese?” Hoisington asks. “We see everybody, and it’s just so much fun, because they get so excited when you hand them that bowl ... .”
The food truck and trailer will keep operating after the restaurant opens. The dishes and prices will be the same at the restaurant and truck, Hoisington says. “We may be able to run a couple more specials in the restaurant just based on the fact we have more space to be able to hold food and prep food, but really, it’s just what we’re doing at the truck in a brick-and-mortar location.”
Mad Mac’s menu is straightforward in the same direct way that comfort food hits the spot. It contains seven mouth-watering mac-and-cheese variations in a bowl, ranging from the classic Mad Mac in a five-cheese sauce ($6.50) to Buffalo Chicken Mac ($8.50, chicken thighs in cayenne pepper sauce over Mad Mac with ranch dressing) and Philly Cheesesteak Mac ($9.50, thinly sliced rib eye steak with sauteed peppers and onions over Mad Mac).
Mad Mac also offers specialty soda drinks using flavoring syrups ($2.50 to $3). Popular sellers include the Crazy Beach (Mountain Dew, coconut, fresh lime, blue curacao, pineapple) and Dirty Islander (Sprite, coconut, pineapple, mango, fresh lime, half and half).
Hoisington wants to open the restaurant by early December not just to catch holiday crowds at the Spectrum, but also to beat Old Man Winter out of the gate.
“Running the food trucks last year with the horrible winter we had, there were a lot of times we couldn’t get out,” he remembers. “To be able to keep operating through the winter — especially after last winter? — yes!”
Online: facebook.com/madmadtruck
