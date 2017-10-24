The Spicy Tuna Roll usually costs $9.95. It’s yours free if you ask Oct. 26 at P.F. Chang’s China Bistro.
Guitars, taco bars and beer in Boise and beyond.

Free sushi all day at Boise restaurant? What’s the catch? Nothing — except tasty fish

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

October 24, 2017 10:43 AM

Some restaurants use small portions to get customers to fall hook, line and sinker for free food promotions.

But you should dive in and take the bait Thursday at P.F. Chang’s, 391 S. 8th St. in Downtown Boise.

The casual Chinese food chain will host its second annual Free Sushi Day. Between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m., you’ll be able to ask for a free California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll. These are the same rolls that normally cost $8.95 and $9.95.

You don’t have to buy anything to get your free sushi. The offer is one per person, dine-in only. P.F. Chang’s suggests that you “fill your table with coworkers, friends, and family. Everyone at the table can enjoy free sushi.”

This deal almost seems too good to be true, but it’s not.

“New and long-time sushi fans are finding that P.F. Chang’s sushi rolls are excellent quality and suit their cravings for an umami sushi experience,” Dwayne Chambers, P.F. Chang’s chief marketing officer, said in a media release. “We invite folks to take advantage of Free Sushi Day to try something new, and enjoy a Spicy Tuna or California Roll on us.”

Reservations are not required, but don’t be surprised if the place is packed.

• • • 

