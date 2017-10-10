Waffle ale? Aphrodisiac brew? 5 bizarre beers from Boise breweries

More Videos 2:24 Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU Pause 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 0:24 Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 4:28 Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:36 Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 1:59 Las Vegas police investigating leaked photos of shooter's hotel room 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 2:28 'Super' fish? Salmon may surprise you. But they're in peril, and need our help. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How your local beer gets from the tank to the can Craft breweries are popping up everywhere, and many have their own canning line. Take a look inside Payette Brewing Company to see the ins and outs of the canning process. Craft breweries are popping up everywhere, and many have their own canning line. Take a look inside Payette Brewing Company to see the ins and outs of the canning process. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com

Craft breweries are popping up everywhere, and many have their own canning line. Take a look inside Payette Brewing Company to see the ins and outs of the canning process. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com