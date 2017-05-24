Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to eat local food from Boise farm

Despite the name of the arena, don’t expect Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to feast on Taco Bell grub when they roll through Boise.

The menu for country’s power couple will take a healthier path — to Peaceful Belly Farm.

On Tuesday, Peaceful Belly co-owner Josie Erskine got a phone call from Rob White of Tennessee-based Dega Catering. White, the lead chef on the “Soul2Soul Tour,” ordered a list of produce to be picked and delivered to Taco Bell Arena before Thursday’s concert: arugula, baby chard, baby kale, spinach, green garlic, asparagus and more.

Erskine found the purchase “heartwarming.”

“If they just want fancy produce, there are options to get it,” Erskine said. “They could have fresh produce mailed in from Blue Apron. ... But their chef’s making a conscious choice to support local farms. I was, like, ‘That’s cool.’ ”

This isn’t the first locally sourced tour for White and Dega Catering. They’ve done it for years with the Dave Matthews Band.

“Who doesn’t love to support a local farmer?” White explains. “It’s just a much superior product. It’s amazing for me to come through town, and I’m getting fresh asparagus from a local farmer.”

Erskine has been contacted by a couple of famous folks’ chefs before, she says. Once was when the Dalai Lama visited Sun Valley. And the Willie Nelson tour has reached out multiple times when he’s performed in Boise.

She admits to not being super-familiar with Tim and Faith. But after seeing a photograph of the impossibly attractive pair, White’s request made sense.

“Yeah, they’re eating greens, because that’s how you look like that,” she says. “You’re not going to look like that if you’re not eating healthy.”

McGraw, 50, and Hill, 49, are no strangers to the Treasure Valley. This marks the third time they’ve co-headlined a concert here. Both have headlined shows individually in Boise, too.

Erskine might not be able to sing along to million-selling hits such as Hill’s “This Kiss” or McGraw’s “Live Like You Were Dying,” but she’s definitely become a fan.

And if you’re a true, diehard Tim-and-Faith follower? Keep your eye out for leftovers when you’re sneaking backstage, hoss.

“One of the dishes is going to be pasta with baby spinach, dried chilis, pine nuts, torn basil, Parmesan reggiano and light citrus green garlic cream,” White says.

