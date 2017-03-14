New authentic Italian restaurant is slated to open Tuesday in Boise

A restaurateur who ran an Italian eatery for two decades in Southern California has set up shop in Boise’s Northgate Shopping Center.
New restaurant Vincenzo Trattoria is slated to open at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at 6970 W. State St., says chef and manager Vincenzo Nicoletta.
Nicoletta, who was born in Italy, defines a trattoria as “a casual dining experience for those who enjoy authentic food at a reasonable price.”
Vincenzo Trattoria’s menu will include pizzas such as panuozzo (folded, stuffed pizza, $12.95) and rachetta (a racket-shaped pizza with a stuffed handle, $13.95).
Vincenzo Trattoria will serve pasta made fresh daily. The pasta will be available in cuts ranging from pappardelle and spaghetti to rigatoni and egg fettucine. Eleven sauce choices are planned for the pastas, such as bolognese ($15.95), amatriciana (pork cheeks and tomato sauce, $17.95), vongole (garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh clams, $17.95) and Vincenzo (chopped shrimp, shallots, capers, brandy, cream and tomato, $17.95).
Other food choices will include lasagne bolognese ($18.95) and various hot and cold antipasti.
Check out the menu here.
• • •
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.
Comments