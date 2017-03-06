Summer concert: Korn, Stone Sour — and, yes, BABYMETAL! — to rock outdoors

Summer is taking shape for Boise headbangers.
In the first big news of 2017 for heavy metal fans, the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater has announced an outdoor concert on Sunday, June 25: Korn, Stone Sour, Babymetal, Yelawolf and Islander.
Tickets to this skull-crushing marathon — music starts at 5 p.m. — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ICTickets. There’s an early-bird special: $29.50 for the first 500 tickets sold, $35 for second 500, $39.50 for third 500. Tickets are $45 in advance after that, and $49.50 day of show.
This will be a major concert. Korn, a veteran group with a diehard fan base, drew about 8,500 fans to Nampa’s amphitheater last summer in a co-headling show with Rob Zombie.
And metal idol act Babymetal adds an adrenaline shot of curiosity to the bill. The Japanese trio, which released its debut album in 2014, blends aggressive death metal with J-pop. Its bizarre music is strangely addictive. Naturally, uptight heshers can’t stand it.
