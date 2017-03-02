Boba Fett, other ‘Star Wars’ actors coming to Treasure Valley

It’s not a Jedi mind trick. “Star Wars Invades the Treasure Valley,” presented by Treasure Valley Community College, will return for the fourth year to Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 SW 5th Ave., in Ontario, Oregon.
The free presentation is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. The headlining speaker is Jeremy Bulloch, who played bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy. Also answering questions, shaking hands and signing photos: Paul Blake (bounty hunter Greedo) and Mike Edmonds (Logray, an Ewok).
Harrison Ford won’t be there. Jar Jar Binks? Negative.
Still, that theater will blow up like a proton torpedo.
“We’re super-excited. It’s one of our biggest community connection events,” says Justin Core, executive director of student programs at Treasure Valley Community College. “We’ve got people coming from as far away as Portland, Salt Lake City and Spokane.”
That fact is hilarious. And awesome. For the most part, these are actors we’ve never heard of — who portrayed “Star Wars” characters we might not even remember — attracting 400 to 600 fans to Ontario every year. The big name last time was Mark Dodson, the voice of Jabba the Hutt’s sidekick Salacious Crumb.
Past years have featured Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca) and Ray Park (Darth Maul).
“There was a ton of excitement around those characters,” Core says.
And, yo, Boba Fett is no slouch. People of all ages will show up in Ontario. Some will arrive dressed in costume.
Part of the Star Wars phenomenon is its growth into video games, comics and novels.
“There’s this big, expanded universe that people are really into,” Core says.
