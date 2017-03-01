New ice cream shop with beer, wine infusions? Kid, vegan, wacky flavors? Mmmm

Listening to Kasey Allen describe head-tilting flavors at The STIL, an artisanal ice cream parlor he plans to open this summer, you realize that he’s ending each description the same way.
“It’s really good!” Allen says.
Wine-infused ice cream? Vegan ice cream? A craft beer and ice cream flight? Orange Crush and Fruity Pebbles ice cream?
Allen and co-owner Dan Sell have spent hours experimenting with flavors, he says.
“We’ve made one or two that haven’t been as good as we have hoped,” Allen admits with a laugh. “But at the end of the day, it’s ice cream! Ice cream is milk and cream and sugar. It still tastes good!”
That’s the method to the creative madness at The STIL, short for The Sweetest Things in Life. The ice cream shop is targeting a June opening at 786 W. Broad St. The space between Caffe D’arte and Edwards 9 Cinemas formerly held Snake River Winery.
The STIL will serve cold, sugary scoops, shakes, and floats, which will come with the option to pair them with beer, wine or espresso. Some flavors already include those in the ingredients.
“There will be some wine sorbets, beer ice cream, even some bourbon reduction mixed in,” Allen says. “So you can get like a honey bourbon ice cream of something, as an example. But in addition to that, we are going to serve some local and regional beers and wines to complement the ice cream. You could get a flight of three or four beers with three or four half scoops of ice cream, for example. Or beer floats, port shakes — dessert wine shakes.”
The STIL’s menu will be divided into six categories.
▪ The Usual: Chocolate, vanilla, salted caramel, etc. — winning standards.
▪ The Unusual: Mexican chocolate or cookie dough peanut butter, for example. “Mascarpone and balsamic fig, that’s a flavor,” Allen adds. “We also have sweat tea ice cream.”
▪ The Kitchen: Inspired by baked goods. Think huckleberry cobbler ice cream or fudge brownie ice cream.
▪ The Bar: Alcohol-related flavors. Check out the baseball-themed Field of Dreams: “It’s like a butterscotch-base ice cream, and then we incorporate amber ale and Cracker Jacks,” Allen says.
▪ The Garden: Non-dairy and vegan options. “Avocado lime, cucumber mint — flavors like that,” he says.
▪ The Lab: “The lab is for our wacky experiments,” Allen says. “We want to invite people to come up with ideas and submit those ideas and kind of test them out.” That’s where you’d locate the Orange Crush and Fruity Pebbles creation.
Pairing alcohol with ice cream probably will create a buzz Downtown in more ways than one. But Allen thinks The STIL’s business model will be decidedly all-ages. The STIL could be a popular option after a Little League game, or for desserts and drinks after dinner and a movie.
“We’ll kind of see what happens,” Allen says, “but our primary focus is really on being an artisan ice cream shop that’s family-friendly.”
