Words & Deeds

February 23, 2017 12:39 PM

Flying M Coffeegarage to end live music

Michael Deeds

By Michael Deeds

After a decade of indie-focused concerts in Nampa, Flying M Coffeegarage is saying goodbye to live music.

The all-ages venue at 1314 2nd Street South will present its final run of shows starting Feb. 24 with alt-rockers Aaron Brown and The Invasion. The Invasion, formed in Nampa, was the first full-blown band featured at Flying M. The farewell concerts will end with a headlining set from Seattle-based Season of Strangers on March 11.

In positive news for the under-21 crowd, Nathan Walker, the room’s talent buyer, recently announced he’s leaving Flying M to focus on a music nonprofit that he cofounded: Boise All-ages Movement Project (B-AMP). Find out more at Boiseallagesproject.org. Sadly, Flying M then decided it wasn’t financially feasible to continue live music because of inconsistent crowds and lackluster attendance, Walker says.

Flying M brought cool to Canyon County. Bands that performed there included The Head and the Heart, Toro Y Moi, Wye Oak, Pickwick, Deep Sea Diver and more.

