Ranch Club bar in Garden City has closed

The Ranch Club, a landmark bar at 3544 W. Chinden Blvd. in Garden City, has closed.
Locally famous for the rearing stallion on its sign, the watering hole has caught the eye of passing motorists for decades at the intersection of Chinden Boulevard and Orchard Street.
Bucking modern trends, the Ranch Club was one of the Boise area’s last cigarette-friendly bars. Ownership opposed attempts to pass a Garden City ordinance banning smoking as recently as 2014.
There’s no indication why the Ranch Club has shuttered. A call and email to the owner were not returned. The sign is still lit. A roll of ungathered newspapers from earlier in the week is on the pavement.
There’s no sign on the door stating that the bar has closed, either. That feels sort of conspicuous, considering the Ranch Club’s propensity for sharing wit on its marquee.
One side of that marquee is an incomplete sentence missing letters. But the other still makes passersby smile.
The Ranch Club’s final words: “Education is important. Beer is importanter.”
• • •
