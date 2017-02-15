NO SOUP FOR YOU! ‘Seinfeld’ Soup Nazi to do brunch in Boise

Quiche? Sure. A house salad? Sounds good.
If you win the brunch for two at next month’s Kif Brown Foundation Wine Auction & Gala, feel free to order anything you want at Richard’s restaurant the next day.
Well, almost anything.
Might want to consider skipping the soup.
Actor Larry Thomas will attend the March 18 wine auction at Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St. in Garden City. The next day, he will sit down for Sunday brunch with a silent auction winner and guest. Every person at Downtown Boise’s newly opened Richard’s — waitstaff included — will be grinning and waiting.
Still recognizable as the infamous, mustachioed Soup Nazi from TV’s “Seinfeld,” Thomas simply has to revive his volatile restaurateur character from the 1995 “Seinfeld” episode for a minute or two, right?
“NO SOUP FOR YOU!”
Is there a single one of us who hasn’t barked that line at least once in their lives?
Thomas is a friend of a board member on The Kif Brown Foundation, a Boise-based nonprofit that provides cancer patients with personalized guidance. His Soup Nazi meal is just one of the intriguing items at the silent auction. Others range from a guitar autographed by Allison Krauss and Jamey Johnson to a rod-and-reel freshwater fishing trip for two anywhere in the contiguous United States.
And, naturally, there will be many notable wines auctioned during the event — 150 of them from Kif Brown’s collection. Brown, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2015, was an enthusiastic wine collector.
Tickets to the auction and gala are $60 at bit.ly/kbfwine2017, where you’ll also find information about the foundation, sponsoring, volunteering or donating an item to the event.
Anybody got a puffy shirt to auction off? It would sure look good at that brunch.
Comments