Boise chef nominated for James Beard Award for second straight year

Boise chef Kris Komori has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.
It’s the second year in a row that Komori, chef de cuisine at State & Lemp, 2870 W. State St., has been nominated in the category of Best Chef: Northwest.
Being a James Beard semifinalist once is a major accomplishment. Twice? Huge. Twice in a row? Wild. Last year, Boise had one other James Beard Award semifinalist besides Komori: Moshit Mizrachi-Gabbitas, co-owner and pastry chef at Janjou Pâtisserie, 1754 W. State St. She was nominated for the Outstanding Baker award.
Boise also had two semifinalists in 2015. The Modern Hotel and Bar’s chef Nate Whitley was nominated for Best Chef: Northwest, while Michael Runsvold of Garden City’s Acme Bakeshop was a semifinalist for Outstanding Baker.
Created in 1990, the James Beard Foundation Awards are basically the Oscars of food creation. This year’s finalists will be revealed on Wednesday, March 15. The winners will be announced May 2 at the James Beard Awards Gala in Chicago on Monday, May 1.
In addition to Komori, Idaho has one other 2017 James Beard Award semifinalist: Laurent Zirotti of Fleur de Sel in Post Falls, also in the Best Chef: Northwest Category.
Comments