Sick of snow? Idaho Center announces 1st outdoor summer concert

It’s tough to imagine summer concerts right now while you’re damning ice or icing dams, but in the words of Carol Anne, “They’re baaaack!”
The Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater is the first major Treasure Valley outdoor venue to pop its head out of the snow and announce a 2017 concert. Nampa’s huge, grassy bowl will host rockers Train, O.A.R. and guest Natasha Bedingfield on Thursday, July 13. Tickets to the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at ICTickets, for $39.50 lawn, $55 reserved and $75 golden circle.
Next Friday also happens to be the day Train’s new album, “A Girl, a Bottle, a Boat,” is released. The first single, “Play That Song” — inspired by the classic tune “Heart and Soul” — has already arrived at radio.
If the Idaho Center is putting summer concerts on sale, the competition won’t be far behind. Don’t be surprised if Outlaw Field in Boise announces a major show any day.
Want more Idaho entertainment news? Track me on Facebook or Twitter.
Comments