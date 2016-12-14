Words & Deeds

December 14, 2016 5:24 PM

New Panera Bread restaurant to open Thursday in Boise

Michael Deeds

Words & Deeds

Entertainment, restaurants and beer in Boise and beyond.

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Panera Bread finally made it to Boise.

After opening last year in Nampa then following with a restaurant in Meridian, a third Panera is scheduled to open Thursday at 8401 W. Franklin Road in Boise, the intersection of Franklin Road and Milwaukee Street.

The fast-casual bakery-cafe includes a drive-thru and “Panera 2.0” features, meaning conveniences such as table delivery, tablets and digital kiosks.

Panera is a Missouri-based chain. The restaurants sell baked items, paninis, sandwiches, flatbread, pastas, soups and salads.

Online: PaneraBread.com.

Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds

Related content

Words & Deeds

Comments

Videos

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

View more video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

Entertainment Videos