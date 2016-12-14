New Panera Bread restaurant to open Thursday in Boise

Panera Bread finally made it to Boise.
After opening last year in Nampa then following with a restaurant in Meridian, a third Panera is scheduled to open Thursday at 8401 W. Franklin Road in Boise, the intersection of Franklin Road and Milwaukee Street.
The fast-casual bakery-cafe includes a drive-thru and “Panera 2.0” features, meaning conveniences such as table delivery, tablets and digital kiosks.
Panera is a Missouri-based chain. The restaurants sell baked items, paninis, sandwiches, flatbread, pastas, soups and salads.
