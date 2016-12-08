Boise officials say no to Ann Morrison Park concert series

Ann Morrison Park will not rock next summer.
After soliciting proposals from promoters and reviewing them, Boise city officials have decided not to pursue the idea of holding an outdoor concert series at the park.
“Our approach all along was to offer the opportunity to promoters and see what kind of response we would receive without making any commitment to move forward,” said Doug Holloway, director of the Boise Parks and Recreation Department. “Basically test the water on the idea. We spent a great deal of time evaluating the responses. In the end, after considerable due diligence, we didn’t feel 100-percent committed to giving the concert series a shot at this time.
“We never want to say never and always want to leave our options open, but we don’t have a plan to look at this again in the near future. That doesn’t mean we won’t down the road, but in the end, we just didn’t feel now is the time to pursue it.”
The Idaho Botanical Garden, which hosts summer concerts three miles away at its popular Outlaw Field, issued a statement in October condemning the possible series.
The city’s decision is positive news for Garden Executive Director Erin Anderson.
“We are pleased the city has abandoned plans to host a competing concert series in 2017,” she said. “We appreciate the opportunity the city provided to meet with members of the Idaho Botanical Garden staff and board, and open a discussion about the Garden’s sustainability.”
Two promoters — Knitting Factory Presents, which has an office in Boise, and Paragon Presents, based in Austin, Texas — had expressed interest in presenting shows at Ann Morrison Park.
