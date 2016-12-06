Free Dawson Taylor coffee, doughnuts Friday at Roast grand opening

Calling itself “Boise’s newest unique coffee bar,” Roast will celebrate its grand opening Friday by offering free pour-over and French press coffee — plus free doughnuts.
Located at 1035 S. Lusk St., Roast is a slow bar at at the Dawson Taylor coffee roastery and warehouse. You can feed your caffeine addiction — and your doughnut-loving face — with the gratis goodies from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Boise-based Dawson Taylor, which also has a Downtown coffeehouse at 219 N. 8th St., has roasted coffee since 1995.
