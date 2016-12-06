Words & Deeds

Free Dawson Taylor coffee, doughnuts Friday at Roast grand opening

Michael Deeds

Calling itself “Boise’s newest unique coffee bar,” Roast will celebrate its grand opening Friday by offering free pour-over and French press coffee — plus free doughnuts.

Located at 1035 S. Lusk St., Roast is a slow bar at at the Dawson Taylor coffee roastery and warehouse. You can feed your caffeine addiction — and your doughnut-loving face — with the gratis goodies from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Boise-based Dawson Taylor, which also has a Downtown coffeehouse at 219 N. 8th St., has roasted coffee since 1995.

