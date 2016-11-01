Aviation-themed restaurant to hold grand opening Saturday

Diners are flying into The Tower Grill, a new aviation-themed restaurant at the Nampa Municipal Airport.
A stone’s throw away from the Warhawk Air Museum, The Tower opened Oct. 12, serving breakfast and lunch at 105 Municipal Drive.
The locally owned restaurant will host a grand opening Saturday.
The Tower’s menu “showcases American, fresh, seasonal specials,” according to its website. Signature entrees include burgers (with a side) named the Spitfire ($10.49) and P-38 ($10.49), and a Spruce Goose grilled chicken sandwich ($8.48). Breakfast choices run the gamut from an A-10 Warthog Burrito ($10.49, described as a real “tank buster”) to “Full Flap” pancakes ($7.42), which are “landing-gear size”and served with two eggs.
Coming soon: Local draft beer, bottled beer, mimosas and weekend brunch.
The Tower, located on the building’s upper floor, has a seating capacity is 47. It also has an outdoor patio with a view of the runway.
Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Website: thetowergrill.com.
