Words & Deeds

November 1, 2016 10:35 AM

Aviation-themed restaurant to hold grand opening Saturday

Michael Deeds

Words & Deeds

Music, pop culture and beer in Boise and beyond

By Michael Deeds

mdeeds@idahostatesman.com

Diners are flying into The Tower Grill, a new aviation-themed restaurant at the Nampa Municipal Airport.

A stone’s throw away from the Warhawk Air Museum, The Tower opened Oct. 12, serving breakfast and lunch at 105 Municipal Drive.

The locally owned restaurant will host a grand opening Saturday.

The Tower’s menu “showcases American, fresh, seasonal specials,” according to its website. Signature entrees include burgers (with a side) named the Spitfire ($10.49) and P-38 ($10.49), and a Spruce Goose grilled chicken sandwich ($8.48). Breakfast choices run the gamut from an A-10 Warthog Burrito ($10.49, described as a real “tank buster”) to “Full Flap” pancakes ($7.42), which are “landing-gear size”and served with two eggs.

Coming soon: Local draft beer, bottled beer, mimosas and weekend brunch.

The Tower, located on the building’s upper floor, has a seating capacity is 47. It also has an outdoor patio with a view of the runway.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Website: thetowergrill.com.

Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds

Related content

Words & Deeds

Comments

Videos

Michael Deeds is uncool! Statesman columnist reads his "fan" mail

View more video

About Words & Deeds

@Michael
Deeds

Idaho Statesman Entertainment Editor Michael Deeds writes about music, comedy, beer, nightlife — the fun stuff. He also hosts “The Other Studio” at 8 p.m. Sundays on 94.9 FM The River.

Entertainment Videos