Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, plus 3 more new Boise concerts

Country star Tim McGraw is coming back to Idaho for the first time in seven years, and this time he’s bringing his wife.
McGraw and Faith Hill, who set an attendance record at the Idaho Center in 2006, will return to our neck of the woods on May 25, 2017.
Reviving their massively successful “Soul2Soul” tour, McGraw and Hill will headline Taco Bell Arena in Boise. It’s the biggest concert announcement of the week by far. After all, they pulled in 11,535 fans at the aforementioned Nampa concert, one of two previous Treasure Valley visits.
McGraw’s most recent Gem State sighting was at the Idaho Center on his own in 2010, which was a big deal to fans — but never as big as when the country couple performs together.
As is the case with many Taco Bell Arena announcements, prices weren’t included in the press release. However, Ticketmaster lists the price range as $67.50 to $117.50. Pre-sales begin Oct. 21, the venue presale is Oct. 26 and 27, and tickets for the general public go on sale Oct. 28.
Here’s what else is new this week:
Aesop Rock: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 267, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb. On sale now.
Chevelle: 7 p.m. Jan. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $28. TicketWeb. $30 day of show. Opening: Black Map, Dinosaur Pile Up. On sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 21
The Irish Rovers: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30, $40 and $50. Ticketmaster. On sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 21
