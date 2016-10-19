Out-of-state brewery to open in former TableRock Brewpub in Boise

If you’re still growling about TableRock Brewpub closing in 2014, here’s a reason to wag your tail again.
Bozeman, Mont.-based White Dog Brewing Co. plans to open in the space at 705 W. Fulton St. as soon as spring 2017. With 12 to 15 tap handles planned, White Dog will sell its own beers plus revive a few select TableRock recipes.
The brewery also will bring its popular “frost rail” bartop to Boise.
“Right down the middle of the bar is a chilled rail that you can keep your beer on,” co-owner Dan Jordan says. “It’s just kind of something fun and different.”
White Dog will be the building’s third brewery in four years. Grind Modern Burger and its in-house brewery, PostModern Brewers, took over after long-running TableRock closed in 2014. Grind folded in early 2016, taking PostModern with it.
Jordan and fellow White Dog co-owners Troy and Joe Moore are aware of the space’s recent history. But they’re encouraged by TableRock’s successful run of nearly a quarter century as “Boise’s oldest brewpub.”
“TableRock was here for a long, long time. They had a good track record,” says Jordan, who moved to Boise from Alaska about a month and a half ago. “... I think it’s a great location. Downtown is coming this way: New hotels, new condos, everything’s kind of coming this direction.”
Unlike its predecessors, White Dog will not operate a kitchen. Instead, the owners hope to offer food options delivered from a nearby restaurant that’s still to be determined. White Dog, which is buying the building’s 15-barrel brewing system, plans to crank out as many as 2,500 barrels of beer annually and distribute it in 12-ounce cans, 22-ounce bottles and kegs.
“We’re looking at pushing and maxing out the system,” Jordan says. “A lot of where we'll be within 12 months will be dependent on what kind of relationship we get with distributors and how much we can push that distribution.”
White Dog offers four beers in cans — an IPA, pale ale, scotch ale and blond — and plans to can two more, a double dry-hopped IPA and a blood-orange hefeweizen, says Troy Moore, who shares brewing duties with his brother, Joe. The blood-orange hefeweizen was a big hit this summer, he adds. “We couldn’t keep that in stock.”
White Dog will further the entire building’s potential as a drinking destination. Located around the corner at 603 S. Capitol Blvd., Longdrop Cider Co. is on pace to open by mid-November. White Dog’s owners say they’re hoping for another alcohol-related business, possibly a bar, to move into the corner spot at 701 W. Fulton St., formerly Everhealthy Fitness.
White Dog Brewing in Bozeman, which opened in 2015, has slightly less than half the brewing capacity of the Boise facility.
White Dog’s Boise taproom will include a shuffleboard table, dart boards and extensive outdoor seating on two sides of the building, Jordan says. Live music also is planned.
Michael Deeds: 208-377-6407, @michaeldeeds
Comments